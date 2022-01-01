Menu

Yan BEMBA

Montigny-le-Bretonneux

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Totally fluent in 3 languages, I am an international financial controller experienced in the oil and gas industry. My main assets are my ability to be a team player, my organizational skills and my ongoing personnality.

Mes compétences :
Aisance relationnelle
Analyse des écarts
Anglais
Audit
Audit interne
Clôture
Contrôle de gestion
Espagnol
Espagnol bilingue
KPIs
MAGNITUDE
Mobile
Mobilité
ouvert d'esprit
Performance
Reporting
Rigueur
Aisance relationelle
Finance
Volontariat international en entreprise

Entreprises

  • Saipem - Cost controller

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2013 - maintenant Within the management control department , my missions are the following:

    - Cost Monitoring ( personal manhours , equipments , travel expenses....) on 30 technical assistance projects between SAIPEM SA & the Angolese entities: PETROMAR & KWANDA.

    -Monthly invoicing of the services provided by SAIPEM SA to PETROMAR & KWANDA for Angolese projects ( MAFUMEIRA 1, MAFUMEIRA 2, KIZOMBA SATELLITES, KAOMBO, CONGO RIVER CROSSING).

    -Monthly closing of the technical assistance projects ( WBE/WBS) on SAP : accruals calculation and communication of the amounts to PETROMAR & KWANDA.

    -Implementation of the budget on SAP and quaterly update according to the amounts invoiced by SAIPEM SA and the figures communicated by PETROMAR & KWANDA.

    -Quarterly Variation analysis between the actuals and the budget updated.

    - Management and follow - up on the invoicing contracts.

    -Invoices paiement follow - up.

    - Quaterly reporting of the Angolese activity to the CFO.

    -Specific analisis.

  • Orange Centrafrique - Business controller

    2011 - 2012 Withtin the financial department , my missions were the following :

    - Daily follow-up and weekly reporting of the sales ( indirect sales , direct sales) to the executive board.

    - Budget implementation and updating according the activity and the information provided by the commercial department.

    - Follow - up on commercial expenses and comparition with the budget implemented.

    - Inventory management ( devices , SIM cards ) and matching of the physical inventory with the inventory mentionned in the workflow.

    - Monthly reporting of the KPI's to the executive board and the corporate division.

    -Monthly closing .

    - Monthly business review.

    -Revenue assurance.

    -Implementation of internal control rules.

  • SAINT GOBAIN - Assistant controller

    Courbevoie 2010 - 2011 Witin the team of the project Symphonie Finance , my missions were the following:

    - Variation analisis between the FTE in the shared services centers and the FTE planned in the Budget.
    - Sintesis of the explanations provided by the shared services centers managers.
    -Reporting of the analisis to the project team.
    -Implementation of KPIS for the shared services centers.

    Internal Audit :
    -Control of the corporate rules of the different entities of the group ( factories , shared services centers ) on the following departments: human ressources , accounting , logistic , sales.
    - Tests on the rules implemented.
    - Minute of the Audit .

  • GRUPO PORCICOLA MEXICANO KEKEN MERIDA (MEXIQUE)- Stage de 3 mois( Juin- Septembre) - Export executive

    2008 - 2008 Within the commercial department , my missions were the following:

    - Recording of the customer contracts on SAP

    - Understansing of customers needs.

    - Communication of customers needs to the factory manager.

    - Container's order to the forwarding agent .

    - Document control before the shipment of the goods .

  • OCEAN WORLD LINES IBERICA BARCELONE - Prospect researcher

    2006 - 2006 - Spanish Exporter's research which ship some goods to United States and Canada.( 600 companies contacted and 10 contracts firmed).

