Yang ZI

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/eazyang/

Networkers is a global recruitment consultancy helping unite job-seekers and hiring companies across the
technology industry. Since Networkers was established in 2000, the business has grown considerably and we
have consistently proven our ability to connect the right people with the right roles in the right businesses
around the world.
What makes us unique is our ability to offer a local service on a global scale. From our 14 offices spanning
across four continents, we are able to recruit in more than 130 countries.
Suggested contact: Yang.zi@networkerstechnology.com

  • Networkers Technology - Telco Sales Consultant at Networkers - Technology Recruitment

    2016 - maintenant 1. Partner with customers to get a clear view on their strategic and financial objectives and hiring needs for
    Telco Vendors;
    2. Research and develop recruiting leads, including research into clients company, competitors and market
    place;
    3. Offer guidance and facilitate the negotiation process through to its completion;
    4. Follow up with clients and assist with the candidate’s transition and on-boarding process;
    5. Network and build long-lasting client relationships;
    6. Area of expertise: Telecommunication

  • Networkers Technology - TELCO DELIVERY CONSULTANT

    2016 - 2016 1. Devise and carry out a targeted research strategy;
    2. Map role criteria, define position description and document specifications;
    3. Track and identify prospective candidates using a variety of channels Assess candidates to ensure
    qualification match, cultural fit and compatibility;
    4. Conduct confidential interviews, follow-up references and check credits;
    5. Present shortlisted candidates and provide detailed profile summaries.

  • Universidad De La Salle (Cdmx)

    Cdmx 2011 - 2012 Negotiation and Business Promotion in N.A, Mexican Consumer Behavior, Financial
    and Economic Strategic Planning Workshop, Legal Context for International Mexican Business, Research
    Methodology, International Entrepreneurship Workshop

  • ICN Business School

    Nancy 2010 - 2011 Economic and Financial Analysis, International Banking, Negotiation Techniques and
    Economic information Analysis, International Marketing, Legal System and International Contractual Law,
    H&R Management Inter Business Organization

