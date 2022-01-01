Yanik DENIS

Mes compétences :
Word
Excel
Opéra
Powerpoint
Internet
Communication
Marketing internet
Entreprises
Dolce Hotels and Resorts
- Reservations
2009 - maintenantIn charge of all group reservations.
Daily management of the occupation.
Yield management.
Updating all partner websites.
Daily reports for the competition check.
Implementation of sales strategies.
Customer service for Passkey.
Direct reporting to the revenue manager.
Dolce
- Group Reservations Manager
2009 - maintenant
Martins Hotels
- Shift Leader
2005 - 2008In charge of the front desk of a four star hotel near Brussels.
Assistant to the front desk manager.
Entering room reservations.
Exclusive contact person for all golf group reservations, including transportation and green fees.
Shift reports.
Destrée Organisation
- Intern
2004 - 20044 months internship for Destrée Organisation.
This company is a founding member of BAPCO (Brussels Association of Professional Congress Organisers).
In charge of the EMIF registration programme.
Implementation of the registrations for several scientific congresses for the European Commission.
Organiser of the "Foire du Livre" in Brussels.
Formations
ISALT (Bruxelles)
Bruxelles2001 - 2004Bachelor in Tourism Management and Event Organization