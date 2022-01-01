Menu

Yanik DENIS

LA HULPE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Word
Excel
Opéra
Powerpoint
Internet
Communication
Marketing internet

Entreprises

  • Dolce Hotels and Resorts - Reservations

    2009 - maintenant In charge of all group reservations.
    Daily management of the occupation.
    Yield management.
    Updating all partner websites.
    Daily reports for the competition check.
    Implementation of sales strategies.
    Customer service for Passkey.
    Direct reporting to the revenue manager.

  • Dolce - Group Reservations Manager

    2009 - maintenant

  • Martins Hotels - Shift Leader

    2005 - 2008 In charge of the front desk of a four star hotel near Brussels.
    Assistant to the front desk manager.
    Entering room reservations.
    Exclusive contact person for all golf group reservations, including transportation and green fees.
    Shift reports.

  • Destrée Organisation - Intern

    2004 - 2004 4 months internship for Destrée Organisation.
    This company is a founding member of BAPCO (Brussels Association of Professional Congress Organisers).
    In charge of the EMIF registration programme.
    Implementation of the registrations for several scientific congresses for the European Commission.
    Organiser of the "Foire du Livre" in Brussels.

Formations

  • ISALT (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2001 - 2004 Bachelor in Tourism Management and Event Organization

  • IHECS (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2000 - 2001

Réseau