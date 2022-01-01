International Researcher



At STRAMMER, we directly get in touch with firm leaders, high-profile executives as well as experts coming from the life sciences industry (pharmaceuticals, medical device companies, biotechs, medtechs...)

STRAMMER has a dedicated team of quick-thinking, creative and friendly headhunting consultants and executive searchers who have a proven track-record of finding the right candidates to answer clients' needs.



Day in, day out, these consultants are updating and extending their knowledge of all the changes in your market, your kinds of position, and the individuals concerned.



We tailor our staff assignment to your needs: our core business in the world of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology is direct-approach headhunting. This means we can target with precision – and access with utter confidentiality – the most suitable candidates for your requirements, even in markets that are very tight or fledgling. We have a database including many thousands of potential candidates (all fields taken into account, both in France and world-wide) in the pharmaceuticals and biotechnology sectors.



STRAMMER recruits in the following specialities for design, manufacturing and marketing firms in the biotechnology and pharmaceuticals fields : pharmaceutical labs, biotech companies, generic drug manufacturers, CROs...



yanisse.bouamari@strammer.com



01.53.53.25.88

06.69.03.01.56