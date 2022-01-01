Menu

Yann B.

LYON

Présentation:
* HTML/DOM +++++
* CSS ++++
* XSL/WSDL +
* Smarty +++


Programmation:
* PHP5 Objet ++++
* ZF 1 +++
* ZF 2, Phalcon ++
* Javascript Objet ++++
* jQuery +++
* awk +++
* Expressions Régulières (Perl/vim/sed) ++++


------------------------- SYSTÈME ---------------------------------

Operating system:
* Linux (fstab,gcc,..) +++++
* MacOSX (macport,...) +
* BSD +

Administration:
* Config Apache +++
* Programmation bash +++
* Daemons +++
* Client SSH +++


------------------------- DATABASE --------------------------------
* Conception MCD +++
* PostgreSQL (PL/SQL) +++
* Procédure stockées (Langage plpgsql) ++++
* Catalogue système ++
* Client psql +++
* MySQL +++
* Doctrine ++


--------------------- GESTION DE PROJET ---------------------------

* Contrôle de version avec SVN ++++
* Suivi de projet avec TRAC/SVN +++
* Outils patch/diff +++
* Git / Bitbucket
* Trello



--------------------------- DIVERS --------------------------------
* Editeur VI +++++
* Firebug +++



// Légende (les niveaux s'entendent relativement au poste de développeur web) :
// (+): Notions ........................................... (+++++): Expertise

Mes compétences :
LAMP
Apache
SVN
PostgreSQL
Linux
MySQL
JQuery
Vim
Bash
HTML
PHP 5
CSS
Ubuntu
Zend framework
Bootstrap
LESS
Doctrine2
Jenkins
Git
Backbone.js
ANT
Node.js

Entreprises

  • HAVANA IT & APPS - Ingénieur Etude et Developpement

    2014 - maintenant

  • Belink - Ingénieur Etudes & Développement

    Villeurbanne 2012 - 2014

  • Allibert Trekking - Ingénieur en développement Web

    Chapareillan 2009 - 2012

  • Locamedia - Développeur Web

    2008 - 2008

Formations

Réseau