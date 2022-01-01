RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
------------------------ DÉVELOPPEMENT ----------------------------
Présentation:
* HTML/DOM +++++
* CSS ++++
* XSL/WSDL +
* Smarty +++
Programmation:
* PHP5 Objet ++++
* ZF 1 +++
* ZF 2, Phalcon ++
* Javascript Objet ++++
* jQuery +++
* awk +++
* Expressions Régulières (Perl/vim/sed) ++++
------------------------- SYSTÈME ---------------------------------
Operating system:
* Linux (fstab,gcc,..) +++++
* MacOSX (macport,...) +
* BSD +
Administration:
* Config Apache +++
* Programmation bash +++
* Daemons +++
* Client SSH +++
------------------------- DATABASE --------------------------------
* Conception MCD +++
* PostgreSQL (PL/SQL) +++
* Procédure stockées (Langage plpgsql) ++++
* Catalogue système ++
* Client psql +++
* MySQL +++
* Doctrine ++
--------------------- GESTION DE PROJET ---------------------------
* Contrôle de version avec SVN ++++
* Suivi de projet avec TRAC/SVN +++
* Outils patch/diff +++
* Git / Bitbucket
* Trello
--------------------------- DIVERS --------------------------------
* Editeur VI +++++
* Firebug +++
// Légende (les niveaux s'entendent relativement au poste de développeur web) :
// (+): Notions ........................................... (+++++): Expertise
Mes compétences :
LAMP
Apache
SVN
PostgreSQL
Linux
MySQL
JQuery
Vim
Bash
HTML
PHP 5
CSS
Ubuntu
Zend framework
Bootstrap
LESS
Doctrine2
Jenkins
Git
Backbone.js
ANT
Node.js