Menu

Yann BARDOT

ARBON

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Arbon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Formateur en prévention et sécurité Caces R485, R486 et R489.

Formateur et auteur en maintenance informatique des systèmes Windows et Linux.

Technicien informatique spécialisé en support bureautique, helpdesk et administration systèmes, avec quelques connaissances en développement (SQL, PL/SQL, HTML, CSS) et intégration.

Sérieux, autonome et organisé.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Windows XP
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Active Directory
VPN
Microsoft Windows Vista
SQL
Microsoft Windows Server Update Services
Mac OS X
VAX/VMS
TCP/IP
OpenOffice
Microsoft Windows NT > Microsoft Windows NT 4.x
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows
HTML
Ethernet
C++
Apache WEB Server
Rédaction de contenus
Formation
Conception-rédaction
Enseignement
Formation professionnelle
GNU/Linux
Ubuntu
PHP
Formation informatique
Rédaction technique
HTML 5
Pédagogie
CSS 3

Entreprises

  • OCSA, SMMI, Groupe Balland - Formateur

    2019 - maintenant Formateur en prévention et sécurité
    Caces R485, R486 et R489

  • Icademie - Tuteur/Professeur

    TOULON 2017 - maintenant Tuteur et professeur à distance dans certaines matières informatiques.

  • Editions ENI - Ecrivain et formateur

    Saint-Herblain 2016 - maintenant Formateur et écrivain pour les Editions ENI.
    Vidéo de formation à la maintenance d'un PC et actualisation d'un ouvrage sur le même thème.

    https://www.editions-eni.fr/video/maintenance-et-depannage-d-un-pc-en-reseau-vtmadr

  • McDonald's Corporation - Technicien informatique

    guyancourt 2014 - 2014 Support technique aux restaurants.
    Déploiements SCCM et WSUS.

  • Faurecia - Technicien informatique

    2014 - 2014 Déploiements de postes Windows 7.
    Déploiements de logiciel via Landesk.
    Support bureautique.

  • ib - Groupe CEGOS - Formateur

    Puteaux 2013 - 2013 Formation support matériel PC

  • Solutions 30 - Formateur Orange

    Paris 2012 - 2014 Formation Windows, Internet, bureautique...
    Configuration de connexion internet.

  • RIVP - Gardien de résidence

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Remplacement de gardiens de résidence: accueil, nettoyage, régisseur.

  • CNFDI - Centre National privé de Formation à Distance - Professeur

    Brunoy Cedex 2012 - maintenant Création et correction de supports de cours informatiques

  • Form@tik - Technicien informatique freelance

    2011 - maintenant Prestations informatiques aux entreprises et aux particuliers (McDo, Faurecia, Itnovem...)

  • itnovem. - Technicien informatique

    Saint-Denis 2011 - 2011 Support bureautique.
    Gestion de parc.
    Administration systèmes
    Intégration et mise en production.

  • Ministère de l'Éducation nationale - Assistant pédagogique

    Paris 2007 - 2009 Assistant pédagogique matières scientifiques

  • Particuliers - Technicien informatique à domicile

    HENDAYE 2006 - 2009 Dépannage et formation informatique à domicile

  • Progress Système / Particuliers / Association - Professeur à domicile

    2006 - 2011 Bénévolat en informatique pour une association.
    Dépannage informatique à domicile
    Professeur à domicile: mathématiques, sciences physiques.

  • Grenoble Ecole de Management - Administrateur informatique

    Grenoble 2001 - 2006 Gestion de parc (350 postes Windows et MacOS)
    Administration serveurs
    Support utilisateurs
    Tests, choix, mastérisation et déploiements de postes clients

  • ACTOLL - Développeur

    MEYLAN 2000 - 2001 Développement d'interfaces et d'états sur base de données Oracle (Form Designer, Form Reporter)

  • Schneider Electric - Technicien informatique (alternance)

    Rueil Malmaison 1998 - 2000 Gestion de parc (Windows NT4), support/formations utilisateurs, développement logiciel (Vax VMS, Visual Fortran)

Formations

  • N,J

    Toulouse 2019 - 2019 Caces R486 et R489

    Caces R486 B et R489 3 et 5

  • IUT 2 Grenoble

    Grenoble 1998 - 2000 DUT analyste programmeur

  • Université Joseph Fourier De Grenoble (Grenoble)

    Grenoble 1997 - 1998 1ère année DEUG

    Validation 1ère année DEUG MIAS (Mathématiques et Informatiques Appliquées aux Sciences) à

Réseau