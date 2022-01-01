Yann BARDOT

Formateur en prévention et sécurité Caces R485, R486 et R489.



Formateur et auteur en maintenance informatique des systèmes Windows et Linux.



Technicien informatique spécialisé en support bureautique, helpdesk et administration systèmes, avec quelques connaissances en développement (SQL, PL/SQL, HTML, CSS) et intégration.



Sérieux, autonome et organisé.



Mes compétences :

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Windows XP

Dynamic Host Control protocol

Active Directory

VPN

Microsoft Windows Vista

SQL

Microsoft Windows Server Update Services

Mac OS X

VAX/VMS

TCP/IP

OpenOffice

Microsoft Windows NT > Microsoft Windows NT 4.x

Microsoft Windows 2008 Server

Microsoft Windows 2003 Server

Microsoft Windows

HTML

Ethernet

C++

Apache WEB Server

Rédaction de contenus

Formation

Conception-rédaction

Enseignement

Formation professionnelle

GNU/Linux

Ubuntu

PHP

Formation informatique

Rédaction technique

HTML 5

Pédagogie

CSS 3