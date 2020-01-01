Yann BROUSSOT

My skills and responsibilities are :
- Service Center Director
- Business strategy and cost to revenue optimization
- International and Indian offshore people management
- Management of operations through cost optimization, technology convergence and processes
- Innovation and technology leadership
- Return on Investment evaluation
- Market research expert
- CPG / Retail / BI expert
Specialties: Service center management, Project management, Computer science and performance optimisation, Cost to revenue optimisation, Solution development, Market research, CPG, Retail, Workforce management, BI, Business Intelligence, Data warehouse
Waterfall senior project manager
Six Sigma green belt
Scrum Master and Scrum Product Owner Certified
Mes compétences :
Business Intelligence
Marketing
Grande distribution
Direction de projet
Gestion de projet
Management
Scrum Product Owner
Agile Scrum
Scrum master
Information Technology
