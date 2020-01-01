Yann BROUSSOT

My skills and responsibilities are :

- Service Center Director

- Business strategy and cost to revenue optimization

- International and Indian offshore people management

- Management of operations through cost optimization, technology convergence and processes

- Innovation and technology leadership

- Return on Investment evaluation

- Market research expert

- CPG / Retail / BI expert



Specialties: Service center management, Project management, Computer science and performance optimisation, Cost to revenue optimisation, Solution development, Market research, CPG, Retail, Workforce management, BI, Business Intelligence, Data warehouse



Waterfall senior project manager

Six Sigma green belt

Scrum Master and Scrum Product Owner Certified



Mes compétences :

Business Intelligence

Marketing

Grande distribution

Direction de projet

Gestion de projet

Management

Scrum Product Owner

Agile Scrum

Scrum master

Information Technology