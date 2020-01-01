Menu

Yann BROUSSOT

Bezons

En résumé

My skills and responsibilities are :
- Service Center Director
- Business strategy and cost to revenue optimization
- International and Indian offshore people management
- Management of operations through cost optimization, technology convergence and processes
- Innovation and technology leadership
- Return on Investment evaluation
- Market research expert
- CPG / Retail / BI expert

Specialties: Service center management, Project management, Computer science and performance optimisation, Cost to revenue optimisation, Solution development, Market research, CPG, Retail, Workforce management, BI, Business Intelligence, Data warehouse

Waterfall senior project manager
Six Sigma green belt
Scrum Master and Scrum Product Owner Certified

Mes compétences :
Business Intelligence
Marketing
Grande distribution
Direction de projet
Gestion de projet
Management
Scrum Product Owner
Agile Scrum
Scrum master
Information Technology

Entreprises

  • The Nielsen Company - Technology Director

    Bezons 2010 - maintenant I manage a 30 people operation and technology team dedicated to retail pricing studies accross the world

    My scope of responsibility includes Operation and Technology :
    - Manage entity's costs and support business development across Europe
    - Production of all retailer price studies across 30+ countries
    - Technical leader and development of innovation, implementation of new technology solutions
    - Management of retail pricing services projects including Digital solutions' development
    - Participation to retail pricing business growth across the globe
    - Management of outsourced resources and third party providers
    - Management of operations through process oriented methodologies, technology convergence and cost optimization.

  • The Nielsen Company - Program Manager

    Cergy Pontoise 2008 - 2010 The Nielsen Company (ACNielsen) is the most important worldwide market research company covering 109 countries. This company provides marketing data and advises to the most important manufacturer and retailer of the CPG market as Nestlé, Procter and Gamble, L'Oréal, Tesco, Carrefour...

    Working in the Global Business Service department, I'm in charge of international convergence projects, making solutions more and more harmonized, efficient and optimized on cost point of view.

    My skills and responsibilities are :
    - Project cost estimations
    - International project management
    - Offshore development management
    - Meeting organization and lead (project committee - workshop)
    - Business requirement definitions
    - Functional specifications and technical recommandations
    - Marketing solution development
    - Pre-sales consulting
    - Return on Investment evaluation
    - Market research expert
    - CPG / Retail expert

  • CapGemini - Directeur de projet

    SURESNES 2006 - 2008 Capgemini est un des grands noms du conseil en management, en intégration de systèmes d'informations (Leader dans les solutions de Business intelligence) et infogérance.

    Au sein de l'entité CRM et BI sur le secteur industrie et distribution, je m'occupe plus particulièrement de solutions d'optimisation du temps de travail ainsi que du développement d'une offre de détection des ruptures en magasin (Prix de l'innovation BI Capgemini en 2007)

    Mes compétences et responsabilités sont les suivantes :
    - Direction et management de projets clients
    - Gestion relation client et éditeur
    - Animation de réunions clients (Comité de pilotage - Workshop)
    - Identification et suivi des besoins clients et utilisateurs
    - Définition d’architectures fonctionnelles et techniques
    - Coordination d’équipes internationales
    - Développement d’offres produits
    - Accompagnement commercial / Avant vente
    - Détection d’opportunités, création de « Proof of Concept »
    - Valorisation des retours sur investissement
    - Expert métier études de marché CPG / Retail
    - Expert métier grande distribution

  • IRI - Chef de projet senior Marketing

    Chambourcy (78240) 1999 - 2006 IRI est un acteur majeur de l’information marketing/vente et des panels de vente des produits de la grande distribution.

    Au sein du service projets et développements puis au sein du service Marketing mes responsabilités étaient les suivantes :
    - Management de projets transverses à l’entreprise
    - Management de projet complexes ou composante technique forte
    - Identification et suivi des besoins utilisateurs
    - Rédaction des spécifications fonctionnelles et techniques
    - Définition d’architectures techniques
    - Coordination d’équipes internationales
    - Développement d'offres produits
    - Stratégie produit (fiche produit, définition des avantages produit, adéquation besoin client, tarifs, supports commerciaux)
    - Veille concurrentielle (suivi des produits émergents et de la concurrence)
    - Correspondant Qualité (ISO 9001 / 2000)

  • RIVA - Ingénieur developpement

    Nanterre (92000) 1997 - 1999 RIVA est une société d'édition de logiciel de système d'encaissement pour la grande distribution.

    En tant qu'ingénieur Développement mes responsabilités étaient les suivantes :
    - Identification et suivi des besoins utilisateurs
    - Définition des spécifications fonctionnelles et techniques
    - Définition d’architectures techniques
    - Développement logiciels

Formations

