Yann GEFFROTIN

LEVALLOIS PERRET

En résumé

"I want to create and publish high quality 3D Video Games."

Pour que vous soyez reconnu comme une personne encore plus amicale et sociable, je vous encourage à vous connecter. Je pense que c'est une stratégie gagnant-gagnant. Cela nous permet d'agrandir la taille de nos réseaux.

Mes compétences : Away3D - Realtime 3D engine for Flash, ActionScript 3.0, PHP 5.3, MySQL 5, Java Platform Standard Edition (SE) 6, Développement d'Applications Web

Quelques exemples sur geffrotin.com/yann/

Contact : yanngeffrotin@gmail.com - +33 (0)6 27 66 13 46

Mes compétences :
PHP5
Mysql5
Actionscript 3
JAVA SE
Wordpress
Xwiki
Forex Trading
PhpMyAdmin
ActionScript 3.0
Adobe
Flash
JavaScript
Développement
XML
AS3
Adobe After Effects
HTML 5

Entreprises

  • Travelex - Application Development Manager / IT Developer for Compliance and Risk

    LEVALLOIS PERRET 2016 - 2016 Contexte : reprise de projets au sein de la Compliance et Risk
    Projets : Daily Scrum Standup Meeting
    Mise en place d’un server de production
    Rédaction de documentations (cahier des charges)
    Développement pour le module TRACFIN Ermes
    Langages : PHP5.5.12, MySQL5.6.17, JavaScript, XHTML 1.1, XML, XSD, Apache 2.4.9, PhpMyAdmin 3.3.9
    Méthodologies : SDLC, Agile, SCRUM, Test-driven development (TDD)
    Outils : Notepad++, WampServer 2.5, NetSupport Manager Control 12.10.5, Microsoft Office 2010 (Word, Excel, Outlook), Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome
    Systèmes : Microsoft Windows 7 Professional, Microsoft Windows Server 2008 R2 Enterprise

  • Asyrès - Développeur d'Applications Web

    VERSAILLES 2012 - 2013 Contexte : reprise de projets
    Projets : Rapports d'Activités et Note de Frais, Gestion des clients, Demande et Validation de demande de congés, Créer un publipostage Word avec les données Excel
    Langages : jQuery, JavaScript, XHTML, Fonctions Excel 2010 (+ mise en forme conditionnelle)
    Méthodologies : Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
    Outils : TortoiseSVN, Notepad++, Aptana Studio, Firebug, Pencil Project, Microsoft Excel 2010
    Systèmes : Microsoft Windows XP

  • Rhodia, member of the Solvay Group - Rhodia Operations, 40 Rue La Haie Coq, 93306 Aubervilliers - Web Application Developer / Technical Project Engineer, Web Competence Center

    2011 - 2012 Contexte : reprise de projets
    Knowledge Transfer sur la Tierce Maintenance Evolutive (TME) des Wikis et des Blogs à Rhodia Asia Pacific Pte Ltd - Singapour du 11/06/2012 au 29/06/2012 (présentiel en anglais pendant 3 semaines)
    Gestion du passage en Tierce Maintenance Applicative (TMA) des Wikis et des Blogs avec la TMA Webmastering TIVIT Brésil (en anglais)
    Wiki : (Microsoft Windows Server 2003, Apache Tomcat 6, MySQL5, XWiki Enterprise 2.7, Apache Velocity)
    + de 15 Wikis dont le "WikiStudies" (+ Cahier des Charges Fonctionnel et Technique)
    Développement en Velocity (VTL, Comments, Directives (Conditionals, Loops, Getter and Setters, Velocimacros)) : Creating a FAQ application, classes, properties, objects, Space, Sheet, Template, Activity Stream, Job Scheduler, LDAP, Tags, Macros, XWiki Forms (xform), Color Themes, Forms Layout Type (Inline Layout Usage + Vertical Layout Usage)
    Architecture : Installation from WAR distribution (Apache Tomcat 6, MySQL5), Extract and Run a Servlet Container (Jetty + HSQLDB)
    Administration : création de wikis dans la ferme (XWiki Enterprise Manager (XEM) et XWiki Enterprise), Import/Export (XAR file), Access Rights, User Management, Group Management, Skins, Document Index, Internationalization (I18N), Integrated Statistics
    Extensions : Office Importer, Live Table component, WYSIWYG, Lucene Indexing, Blog, Watchlist Application, Invitation Application, Color Theme Application, Large XAR Import
    Support : Javadoc, report technique d'anomalies au support (stack trace, screenshot), Debugging, Création d'une documentation Utilisateur & Administrateur en anglais, technique pour développeur, Formation des utilisateurs
    Blog : (Microsoft Windows Server 2003, Apache 2.2, MySQL5, PHP5, WordPress MU 2.8)
    + de 15 Blogs (+ Cahier des Charges Fonctionnel et Technique)
    Développement : Amélioration de module personnalisé, Sérialisation de strings avec plugin searchreplacedb2.1
    Administration : Install, Roles and Capabilities (Super Admin, Administrator, Subscriber), pages, post, category, tags
    Themes : Theming avancé sur The Morning After theme for WordPress
    Plugins : test de compatibilité, LDAP Authentication, email notification plugin (subscriber2)
    Support : Création d'une documentation Super Admin en anglais (à partir du WordPress Codex)
    Langages : Java Platform Standard Edition 6 API, Velocity Template Language (VTL), JavaServer Pages Standard Tag Library (JSTL), Hibernate Query Language (HQL), XWiki Syntax 2.0, Lucene Search Query Syntax, PHP5, SQL, JavaScript, HTML, Microsoft Batch File Language
    Méthodologies : Software Development Life Cycle (Specification, Requirements, Architecture, Design, Implementation, Testing, Deployment, Maintenance), Agile software development, Test Driven Development (TDD), Code refactoring
    Outils : Notepad++, IntelliJ IDEA, XEclipse, Atlassian Jira, DBDesigner 4, Softerra LDAP Browser 4.5, OpenOffice.org 3, Google Analytics, Google PageSpeed Insights (Enable gzip compression), GitHub
    Systèmes : Microsoft Windows Server 2003 (Windows Service, Windows Task Manager, Windows Task Scheduler), Apache Tomcat 6 (Setup, Configuration, Tomcat Manager Security Roles, Logging), MySQL5, phpMyAdmin3, EMC Documentum eRoom 7, Numara FootPrints, Microsoft Windows XP, Microsoft Outlook 2003, Microsoft Office Communicator 2007, Microsoft Office Live Meeting, Microsoft Office Word 2002

  • Blüpan Entertainment - Analyste Programmeur

    2011 - 2011 Réalisation d'une application mobile « Drôles de blagues » sur iPhone : Back-office uniquement ( Fonctions + Données + Flux en PHP / MySQL),

    Outils : Redmine, Mad Mimi Email Marketing, Easy APNs, Urban Airship Push Notifications, FireFTP, phpMyAdmin

  • Factea Shared Services - 16 Rue de Solférino, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt - Programmeur / Développeur d'Applications Web

    2010 - 2010 * Contexte : reprise de projets
    * Développement (Syntaxe MediaWiki, XML) et administration de l'intranet "FacteaWiki"
    o Qualification des fonctionnalités à déployer
    o Paramétrages fonctionnels et techniques
    o Suivi des évolutions de l’architecture et de l’outil
    o Capitalisation intellectuelle quotidienne au sein de la structure
    o Accompagnement des utilisateurs
    o (+ compte-rendu de réunion)
    * Administration du site Acheteurdurable.com (Cahier des charges + Drupal + Mantis Bug Tracker)
    * Intégration de PhotoFlow Flash Gallery sur le site internet du Groupe Factea
    * Développement et administration des sites internets des affiliés (OVH + Joomla)
    o Factea Sourcing
    o Factea Durable
    o Factea Public
    o Factea IT
    o Factea Fleet
    o Factea HealthCare
    o Factea RMP
    * Création du site Factea Institute (Joomla + DHTML + JavaScript)
    o Animated Collapsible DIV v2.4
    o Adobe Spry Collapsible Panel
    * Référencement des sites (Sitemaps, Google Analytics)

  • Arasaka Sarl - 12 bis rue du petit goave 33000 Bordeaux (distanciel) - Projet Manager (5 personnes) - Team 4415 (SUPINFO Project)

    2009 - 2009 Keyword Mixer est un générateur de listes de mots clés pour campagnes de liens sponsorisés qui a pour but d'aider les annonceurs de campagnes publicitaires sur le portail francophone Keywy. (en PHP/Javascript)

  • Indefinite Lifespan Foundation - Programmeur / Développeur d'Applications Web PHP / MySQL

    2009 - 2009 Classement des facteurs communs des causes de mortalités humaines (ICD, causes de mortalité, biostatistiques et moyens de prévention existant)

  • KRDS - Développeur d'Applications Sociales

    2008 - 2008 Développement et intégration d'applications avec FaceBook (projets "Soirées" et "le Clash") en AJAX, XHTML, JavaScript, XML, PHP4 et PHP5, MySQL, iGoogle

  • Ing-Telecom - Développeur PHP

    2007 - 2007 Intégrateur E-Commerce sur le CGI CentralPay.

  • Capgemini - Développeur d' Applications Web

    SURESNES 2007 - 2007 Refonte graphique du portail intranet « e-toile » d'EDF à partir de gabarits en HTML / CSS / JavaScript dans des JSP d'un serveur d'application J2EE.

  • ACERE - 28, rue de Trévise - 75009 Paris - Administrateur

    2006 - 2006 Installation, formation des utilisateurs, suivi et maintenance de MediaWiki ainsi que de WordPress

Formations

  • ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Parkmore, Galway)

    Parkmore, Galway 2012 - 2012 Diploma in Human Resources

    Human resources plays a key role in modern organisations and businesses, be they private sector, public sector or voluntary. This course covers diverse topics in human resources, from the role of the human resources manager to how to recruit, select, train and assess employees, to employee motivation, employee-employer relations, and how to manage change within an organisation.

  • ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Galway)

    Galway 2012 - 2012 Diploma in Workplace Safety and Health

    Workplace Safety and Health - Topics covered include behaviour-based safety for supervisors and managers, workstation ergonomics, back safety, and the keys to maintaining a drug free workplace. You will gain a thorough understanding of key aspects such as risk analysis, hazard identification and control, safety education/training, and best practice policies for the implementation of effective safe

  • ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Parkmore, Galway)

    Parkmore, Galway 2012 - 2012 Diploma in Web Business Development and Marketing

    Web Business Development and Marketing - Module 1: Introduction to Building a Website,
    Module 2: What are Domain Names and Hosting Accounts,
    Module 3: How to Create Web pages,
    Module 4: Images, Links and Formatting Explained,
    Module 5: How to Publish Your Web page,
    Module 6: HTML Coding - Create Web pages,
    Module 7: Cascading Style Sheets - How to Style Web Pages,
    Module 8: Using Adobe Dreamweaver

  • ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Galway)

    Galway 2012 - 2012 Diploma in Web Design

    Module 1: HTML Coding - Create Web pages
    Module 2: Cascading Style Sheets - Style Web Pages
    Module 3 : Adobe Dreamweaver CS3 - Create Web Pages and Web Sites

  • ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Galway)

    Galway 2012 - 2012 Diploma in Operations Management

    Operations Management - Module 1: What is Operations Management?
    Module 2: Development of Operations Management
    Module 3: The Operations Manager
    Module 4: The Transformation Model
    Module 5: The Boundary of the Operations System
    Module 6: Operations Management Strategies
    Module 7: Applying Operations Management - Inventory and Quality Management

  • ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Parkmore, Galway)

    Parkmore, Galway 2011 - 2011 Diploma in General Science

    General Science - Organisms, Nutrients and Digestion, Cell theory, Main activities and principles of cells, Types of Cells, Cellular Respiration, Molecules found in cells, Enzymes, Inorganic material, Passage Through Membranes, Life Cycle, Basal Metabolic Rate, Regulation of Body Temperature in Animals, Responses to Environmental Effects, Surface Area to Volume Ratio, Homeostasis - Feedback Mechan

  • ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Parkmore, Galway)

    Parkmore, Galway 2011 - 2011 Diploma in Outdoor and Physical Education Studies

    Outdoor and Physical Education - ALISON's Diploma in Outdoor and Physical Education Studies course gives you the opportunity to gain a comprehensive knowledge and understanding of key topics in outdoor adventure and physical education. The course covers topics such as coaching and training, physical fitness, outdoor activities and adventure.

  • ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Parkmore, Galway)

    Parkmore, Galway 2011 - 2011 Diploma in Legal Studies

    Legal Studies - Characteristics of effective laws, Civil and criminal law, How and why the law changes, How do judges make laws?, Relationships between law-making bodies, The Adversary trial system, The Court hierarchy, The Jury system, Civil procedure, Criminal procedure, Civil cases and criminal disputes

  • ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Parkmore, Galway)

    Parkmore, Galway 2011 - 2011 Diploma in English Language and Literature

    English Language and Literature - Introduction to Samuel Coleridge, Coleridge Kubla Khan, Coleridge The Eolian Harp, Coleridge This Lime-Tree Bower, My Prison, Coleridge Frost at Midnight, Introduction to Macbeth by Shakespeare, Macbeth Act One, Macbeth Act Two, Macbeth Act Three, Macbeth Act Four, Macbeth Act Five, Macbeth Themes, The Crucible Act One, The Crucible Act Two, The Crucible Act Three

  • ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Parkmore, Galway)

    Parkmore, Galway 2011 - 2011 Diploma in Business and Legal Studies

    Business and Legal Studies - Managing large scale organisations, Evaluating organisational perfomance, Management structures and objectives, Management styles, Change management, Human resource management, The employment cycle, Employee relations, Managing changes to human resource management, Operations management, Operations management strategies, Applying operations management, Introduction to

  • ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Parkmore, Galway)

    Parkmore, Galway 2011 - 2011 Diploma in Social Media Marketing

    Social Media Marketing - Module 1: Introduction to Web sites, Module 2: Introduction to autoresponders and eBooks, Module 3: Using autoresponders to build a list, Module 4: Affiliate marketing and increasing Web site traffic, Module 5: Introduction to Social Media Marketing, Email and Affiliate Marketing Assessment, Module 6: How to use Twitter, Module 7 Part 1: Audacity for Recording Podcasts

  • ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Parkmore, Galway)

    Parkmore, Galway 2011 - 2011 Diploma in Psychology

    Psychology - Classical conditioning, Operant conditioning, Learning theory, States of consciousness, The biological basis for behaviour, Stress, Visual perception, Visual Illusions, Enhancing retrieval and memory, Memory, Memory revision crossword, Sensory, short term and long term memory, Theories on forgetting, Research methods in Psychology, Empirical research

  • ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Parkmore, Galway)

    Parkmore, Galway 2011 - 2011 Diploma in Multimedia Development

    Multimedia Development - Windows Movie Maker for Video Editing, Adobe Flash - Create Interactive Quiz Questions, Adobe Photoshop - Graphics Editing Software, Audacity - Audio Editing Software, Adobe Flash CS3, Adobe Photoshop CS3, Director MX 2004 - Introduction to the Interface, Adobe After Effects, Director MX 2004 - Animating Graphics, Director MX 2004 - Scripting with Lingo, Director MX 2004 -

  • ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Galway)

    Galway 2011 - 2011 Diploma in Project Management

    Project management overview, Project management case study, Project management methodology, Information Technology case study, Project management toolset, Toolset case study, GANTT charts case study, Project management documentation, Documentation case study, System development life cycle, System development life cycle case study, The planning phase, The planning phase case study

  • ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Galway)

    Galway 2011 - 2011 Diploma in Statistics

    Statistics - Collecting and analysing data, Types of Graphs, Frequency and Graphs, Normal Distribution, Probability, Probability and Relative Frequency, Regression, Coefficient of Determination, Non-linear Data, Range, Summary Statistics, Probability and Odds, Trend Analysis, Residual Analysis, Calculating a Seasonal Index, Bivariate Data, Univariate Data Part 2, Univariate Data Part 1

  • ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Parkmore, Galway)

    Parkmore, Galway 2011 - 2011 Diploma in Mathematics

    Mathematics - Introduction to triangles, Angle types, Angle sizes and sums in triangles, Triangles - Similiarity and congruence, Corresponding angles, Introduction to quadrilaterals, Quadrilaterals, Introduction to polygons, Polygons, Geometrical solids, Transformations, Univariate data, Univariate data 2, Bivariate data, Summary statistics, Range Symmetry, Calculating a seasonal index, Coefficien

  • ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Galway)

    Galway 2011 - 2012 Diploma in Health Studies

    Health - What is health?, Primary healthcare for all, Carbohydrates, Fats
    Protein, Minerals, Dietary needs of the individual, Dietary imbalances and diet related disease, Factors that affect food selection, Families making changes to food choices, Using resources to achieve changes to food choice, Human development, Environmental and inherited factors affecting health, Family and community resourc

  • ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Galway)

    Galway 2011 - 2011 Diploma in Business Management & Entrepreneurship

    Business Management & Entrepreneurship - Entrepreneurship, Managing large scale organisations, Evaluating organisational perfomance, Management structures and objectives, Management styles, Change management, Human resource management, The employment cycle, Employee relations, Managing changes to human resource management, Assessment, Operations management, Operations management strategies, Apply

  • Sup'Info

    Paris 2007 - 2010 Master of Science in Computer Science (M.Sc CS) - 300 Crédits ECTS - Titre Certifié Niveau 1 : "Expert en Informatique et Systèmes d'Information"

    Mémoire de fin d'études : « La réussite personnelle par le développement d'outils collaboratifs perçu comme facteurs d'efficacité au sein d'une organisation. »

    IT Management 5: ERP & BI, Corporate Strategy, Quality & Services Strategy, Entrepreneurship & IT, IT Contract Law, Foreign Languages, Business Intelligence Solutions, .NET Technologies: Enterprise Applications, ERP Solutions

  • Lycée Jules Ferry BTS IG

    Conflans Ste Honorine 2005 - 2007 Informatique de gestion

    BTS IG option : Développeur d' Applications

    Lycée Jules Ferry - 7 Rue Joseph Bouyssel 78700 Conflans-Sainte-Honorine

  • Lycée Evariste Galois

    Sartrouville 2004 - 2005 STT (Sciences et Technologies du Tertiaire)

    Baccalauréat Technologique en série STT Spécialité : Informatique et Gestion

    Lycée Évariste Galois - 87 Avenue Tobrouk 78500 Sartrouville

