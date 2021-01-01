Yann GEFFROTIN

-
ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Parkmore, Galway)
Parkmore, Galway
2012 - 2012
Diploma in Human Resources
Human resources plays a key role in modern organisations and businesses, be they private sector, public sector or voluntary. This course covers diverse topics in human resources, from the role of the human resources manager to how to recruit, select, train and assess employees, to employee motivation, employee-employer relations, and how to manage change within an organisation.
-
ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Galway)
Galway
2012 - 2012
Diploma in Workplace Safety and Health
Workplace Safety and Health - Topics covered include behaviour-based safety for supervisors and managers, workstation ergonomics, back safety, and the keys to maintaining a drug free workplace. You will gain a thorough understanding of key aspects such as risk analysis, hazard identification and control, safety education/training, and best practice policies for the implementation of effective safe
-
ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Parkmore, Galway)
Parkmore, Galway
2012 - 2012
Diploma in Web Business Development and Marketing
Web Business Development and Marketing - Module 1: Introduction to Building a Website,
Module 2: What are Domain Names and Hosting Accounts,
Module 3: How to Create Web pages,
Module 4: Images, Links and Formatting Explained,
Module 5: How to Publish Your Web page,
Module 6: HTML Coding - Create Web pages,
Module 7: Cascading Style Sheets - How to Style Web Pages,
Module 8: Using Adobe Dreamweaver
-
ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Galway)
Galway
2012 - 2012
Diploma in Web Design
Module 1: HTML Coding - Create Web pages
Module 2: Cascading Style Sheets - Style Web Pages
Module 3 : Adobe Dreamweaver CS3 - Create Web Pages and Web Sites
-
ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Galway)
Galway
2012 - 2012
Diploma in Operations Management
Operations Management - Module 1: What is Operations Management?
Module 2: Development of Operations Management
Module 3: The Operations Manager
Module 4: The Transformation Model
Module 5: The Boundary of the Operations System
Module 6: Operations Management Strategies
Module 7: Applying Operations Management - Inventory and Quality Management
-
ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Parkmore, Galway)
Parkmore, Galway
2011 - 2011
Diploma in General Science
General Science - Organisms, Nutrients and Digestion, Cell theory, Main activities and principles of cells, Types of Cells, Cellular Respiration, Molecules found in cells, Enzymes, Inorganic material, Passage Through Membranes, Life Cycle, Basal Metabolic Rate, Regulation of Body Temperature in Animals, Responses to Environmental Effects, Surface Area to Volume Ratio, Homeostasis - Feedback Mechan
-
ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Parkmore, Galway)
Parkmore, Galway
2011 - 2011
Diploma in Outdoor and Physical Education Studies
Outdoor and Physical Education - ALISON's Diploma in Outdoor and Physical Education Studies course gives you the opportunity to gain a comprehensive knowledge and understanding of key topics in outdoor adventure and physical education. The course covers topics such as coaching and training, physical fitness, outdoor activities and adventure.
-
ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Parkmore, Galway)
Parkmore, Galway
2011 - 2011
Diploma in Legal Studies
Legal Studies - Characteristics of effective laws, Civil and criminal law, How and why the law changes, How do judges make laws?, Relationships between law-making bodies, The Adversary trial system, The Court hierarchy, The Jury system, Civil procedure, Criminal procedure, Civil cases and criminal disputes
-
ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Parkmore, Galway)
Parkmore, Galway
2011 - 2011
Diploma in English Language and Literature
English Language and Literature - Introduction to Samuel Coleridge, Coleridge Kubla Khan, Coleridge The Eolian Harp, Coleridge This Lime-Tree Bower, My Prison, Coleridge Frost at Midnight, Introduction to Macbeth by Shakespeare, Macbeth Act One, Macbeth Act Two, Macbeth Act Three, Macbeth Act Four, Macbeth Act Five, Macbeth Themes, The Crucible Act One, The Crucible Act Two, The Crucible Act Three
-
ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Parkmore, Galway)
Parkmore, Galway
2011 - 2011
Diploma in Business and Legal Studies
Business and Legal Studies - Managing large scale organisations, Evaluating organisational perfomance, Management structures and objectives, Management styles, Change management, Human resource management, The employment cycle, Employee relations, Managing changes to human resource management, Operations management, Operations management strategies, Applying operations management, Introduction to
-
ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Parkmore, Galway)
Parkmore, Galway
2011 - 2011
Diploma in Social Media Marketing
Social Media Marketing - Module 1: Introduction to Web sites, Module 2: Introduction to autoresponders and eBooks, Module 3: Using autoresponders to build a list, Module 4: Affiliate marketing and increasing Web site traffic, Module 5: Introduction to Social Media Marketing, Email and Affiliate Marketing Assessment, Module 6: How to use Twitter, Module 7 Part 1: Audacity for Recording Podcasts
-
ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Parkmore, Galway)
Parkmore, Galway
2011 - 2011
Diploma in Psychology
Psychology - Classical conditioning, Operant conditioning, Learning theory, States of consciousness, The biological basis for behaviour, Stress, Visual perception, Visual Illusions, Enhancing retrieval and memory, Memory, Memory revision crossword, Sensory, short term and long term memory, Theories on forgetting, Research methods in Psychology, Empirical research
-
ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Parkmore, Galway)
Parkmore, Galway
2011 - 2011
Diploma in Multimedia Development
Multimedia Development - Windows Movie Maker for Video Editing, Adobe Flash - Create Interactive Quiz Questions, Adobe Photoshop - Graphics Editing Software, Audacity - Audio Editing Software, Adobe Flash CS3, Adobe Photoshop CS3, Director MX 2004 - Introduction to the Interface, Adobe After Effects, Director MX 2004 - Animating Graphics, Director MX 2004 - Scripting with Lingo, Director MX 2004 -
-
ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Galway)
Galway
2011 - 2011
Diploma in Project Management
Project management overview, Project management case study, Project management methodology, Information Technology case study, Project management toolset, Toolset case study, GANTT charts case study, Project management documentation, Documentation case study, System development life cycle, System development life cycle case study, The planning phase, The planning phase case study
-
ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Galway)
Galway
2011 - 2011
Diploma in Statistics
Statistics - Collecting and analysing data, Types of Graphs, Frequency and Graphs, Normal Distribution, Probability, Probability and Relative Frequency, Regression, Coefficient of Determination, Non-linear Data, Range, Summary Statistics, Probability and Odds, Trend Analysis, Residual Analysis, Calculating a Seasonal Index, Bivariate Data, Univariate Data Part 2, Univariate Data Part 1
-
ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Parkmore, Galway)
Parkmore, Galway
2011 - 2011
Diploma in Mathematics
Mathematics - Introduction to triangles, Angle types, Angle sizes and sums in triangles, Triangles - Similiarity and congruence, Corresponding angles, Introduction to quadrilaterals, Quadrilaterals, Introduction to polygons, Polygons, Geometrical solids, Transformations, Univariate data, Univariate data 2, Bivariate data, Summary statistics, Range Symmetry, Calculating a seasonal index, Coefficien
-
ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Galway)
Galway
2011 - 2012
Diploma in Health Studies
Health - What is health?, Primary healthcare for all, Carbohydrates, Fats
Protein, Minerals, Dietary needs of the individual, Dietary imbalances and diet related disease, Factors that affect food selection, Families making changes to food choices, Using resources to achieve changes to food choice, Human development, Environmental and inherited factors affecting health, Family and community resourc
-
ALISON Advance Learning Interactive Systems Online (Galway)
Galway
2011 - 2011
Diploma in Business Management & Entrepreneurship
Business Management & Entrepreneurship - Entrepreneurship, Managing large scale organisations, Evaluating organisational perfomance, Management structures and objectives, Management styles, Change management, Human resource management, The employment cycle, Employee relations, Managing changes to human resource management, Assessment, Operations management, Operations management strategies, Apply
-
Paris
2007 - 2010
Master of Science in Computer Science (M.Sc CS) - 300 Crédits ECTS - Titre Certifié Niveau 1 : "Expert en Informatique et Systèmes d'Information"
Mémoire de fin d'études : « La réussite personnelle par le développement d'outils collaboratifs perçu comme facteurs d'efficacité au sein d'une organisation. »
IT Management 5: ERP & BI, Corporate Strategy, Quality & Services Strategy, Entrepreneurship & IT, IT Contract Law, Foreign Languages, Business Intelligence Solutions, .NET Technologies: Enterprise Applications, ERP Solutions
-
Conflans Ste Honorine
2005 - 2007
Informatique de gestion
BTS IG option : Développeur d' Applications
Lycée Jules Ferry - 7 Rue Joseph Bouyssel 78700 Conflans-Sainte-Honorine
-
Sartrouville
2004 - 2005
STT (Sciences et Technologies du Tertiaire)
Baccalauréat Technologique en série STT Spécialité : Informatique et Gestion
Lycée Évariste Galois - 87 Avenue Tobrouk 78500 Sartrouville