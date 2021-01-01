Menu

Yann PIOT

SYDNEY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Business
Business Analysis
Business development
Corporate finance
Finance
IT development
Microsoft Business Intelligence
Strategic

Entreprises

  • AppCast - Business Analyst - Solution Architect

    2012 - maintenant

  • WGA - Business Analyst

    2011 - 2012 • Projects, process, and technical solutions
    • Designed IT management systems (web)
    • Project & operations management
    • Leading 5-10 persons team
    • Liaising with clients / stakeholders
    • Business Process Outsourcing
    • Training and management of teams, interface with

    • Awarded “best employee of the year”

  • Web infographie - Business & Technical Analyst (Junior entrepreneur)

    2008 - 2010 Business & Technical Analyst (Junior entrepreneur) Web-infographie
    • Scope: Own-founded junior consultancy providing business process and IT services
    • Complete customers’ relationship (presales, requirements, documentation, LCM...)
    • Delivering technical office process solutions all along the life cycle
    • Servicing administrative support (invoicing, accounting, project management...)
    • Developing IT systems and websites
    • Kick-off meetings, stakeholders audit, process mapping, solutions design, LCM
    Key results
    • High level of proven customer satisfaction (reactivity, dependability, overall quality)
    • For my main customer: increase of reactivity and improved workload per head

  • Thales - Financial Controller

    Courbevoie 2007 - 2008 • Scope: World-leading company in Defence, Aerospace, & Transportation engineering
    • Supporting the Business Unit chief financial controller
    • Supervised consolidation of financial and operational information (20 controllers)
    • Developed a improved solution for financial reporting in a reluctant culture
    • kick-off meetings and reviews, requirements gathering with stakeholders
    • Designed the data system in Visual Basic for Applications.
    Key results
    • This experience is a partial failure as I did not succeed to step over the huge difficulty of changing the team’s mentality and to get proper cooperation
    • I gained huge maturity in a context of reluctant culture and economic challenge
    • I gained great experience in change management and team leading
    • I Realized the importance of the social work, beyond the technical part of the job

  • Sanofi - Cost Controller

    Paris 2006 - 2006 • Scope: World-leading pharmaceuticals company (World’s top 3)
    • Backing the R&D strategic controller to elaborating the projects reviews
    • Collecting, arranging, and reporting financial and operational project reviews
    • Functional specifications and requirements
    • Progressively developed a complete data management and reporting system in VBA
    Key results
    • Learning experience involving a 5.5 b€ budget and working with top executives
    • This reporting helped my team to focus more on the operational and technical aspects than on the financial reporting itself.

  • Réseaux & Services - Administrator - Process developer

    2004 - 2006 • Scope: 50 employees, fast-growing telecom subcontractor (cabling/utility industry)
    • Responsible for the company’s administration (3 persons)
    • Developed a quality “lean” office process in a high economic growth trend
    • Involved into daily tasks: Account management, cash management, accounting, tax and legal, HR and staff management, general reporting, etc.
    Key results
    • Process reinforcement resulting in a multiplied workload capabilities by 3 in 2 years
    • Quality and reactivity of the service has been dramatically increased
    • The errors and problems relative to administrative tasks almost disappeared
    • Stress and disturbance within the services have been removed with a better guidance

Formations

  • Saint John S University (New York City)

    New York City 2009 - 2011 MBA - Master in Business Administration

    International Management

  • ISEG INSTITUT SUPERIEUR EUROPEEN DE GESTION

    Paris 2005 - 2010 MSM - Master in Science of Management

