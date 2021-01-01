Mes compétences :
Business
Business Analysis
Business development
Corporate finance
Finance
IT development
Microsoft Business Intelligence
Strategic
AppCast
- Business Analyst - Solution Architect
2012 - maintenant
WGA
- Business Analyst
2011 - 2012• Projects, process, and technical solutions
• Designed IT management systems (web)
• Project & operations management
• Leading 5-10 persons team
• Liaising with clients / stakeholders
• Business Process Outsourcing
• Training and management of teams, interface with
• Awarded “best employee of the year”
Web infographie
- Business & Technical Analyst (Junior entrepreneur)
• Scope: Own-founded junior consultancy providing business process and IT services
• Complete customers’ relationship (presales, requirements, documentation, LCM...)
• Delivering technical office process solutions all along the life cycle
• Servicing administrative support (invoicing, accounting, project management...)
• Developing IT systems and websites
• Kick-off meetings, stakeholders audit, process mapping, solutions design, LCM
Key results
• High level of proven customer satisfaction (reactivity, dependability, overall quality)
• For my main customer: increase of reactivity and improved workload per head
Thales
- Financial Controller
Courbevoie2007 - 2008• Scope: World-leading company in Defence, Aerospace, & Transportation engineering
• Supporting the Business Unit chief financial controller
• Supervised consolidation of financial and operational information (20 controllers)
• Developed a improved solution for financial reporting in a reluctant culture
• kick-off meetings and reviews, requirements gathering with stakeholders
• Designed the data system in Visual Basic for Applications.
Key results
• This experience is a partial failure as I did not succeed to step over the huge difficulty of changing the team’s mentality and to get proper cooperation
• I gained huge maturity in a context of reluctant culture and economic challenge
• I gained great experience in change management and team leading
• I Realized the importance of the social work, beyond the technical part of the job
Sanofi
- Cost Controller
Paris2006 - 2006• Scope: World-leading pharmaceuticals company (World’s top 3)
• Backing the R&D strategic controller to elaborating the projects reviews
• Collecting, arranging, and reporting financial and operational project reviews
• Functional specifications and requirements
• Progressively developed a complete data management and reporting system in VBA
Key results
• Learning experience involving a 5.5 b€ budget and working with top executives
• This reporting helped my team to focus more on the operational and technical aspects than on the financial reporting itself.
Réseaux & Services
- Administrator - Process developer
2004 - 2006• Scope: 50 employees, fast-growing telecom subcontractor (cabling/utility industry)
• Responsible for the company’s administration (3 persons)
• Developed a quality “lean” office process in a high economic growth trend
• Involved into daily tasks: Account management, cash management, accounting, tax and legal, HR and staff management, general reporting, etc.
Key results
• Process reinforcement resulting in a multiplied workload capabilities by 3 in 2 years
• Quality and reactivity of the service has been dramatically increased
• The errors and problems relative to administrative tasks almost disappeared
• Stress and disturbance within the services have been removed with a better guidance
Formations
Saint John S University (New York City)
New York City2009 - 2011MBA - Master in Business Administration