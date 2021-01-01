Menu

Yann SIBILLE

CLICHY

En résumé

Packaging development engineer for L'Oréal since 2012, I have been responsible of a wide range of products from Make-up to Skincare, for both Pharmaceutical (Vichy - La Roche-Posay) and Selective Brands (The Body Shop).

I learnt a lot about Plastics, metal and glass manufacturing, and get a solid experience dealing with Suppliers, Sub-contractors/Vendors and own Factories.

My good mood helps me to spread knowledge and expertise.

Mes compétences :
Génie mécanique
Microsoft Office
Conception
Design Graphique
Design Industriel
Programmation VBA
Adobe Illustrator
Packaging
SolidWorks
Teamcenter PLM
Ergonomie
Gestion de projet
Développement produit

Entreprises

  • L'Oréal - The Body Shop int. - Packaging Developement Engineer

    2015 - maintenant Packaging development on Make-up and Body care products:
    - Defining packaging and needs
    - Risk analysis
    - Pre-Specifications
    - Suppliers consultations
    - Industrialisation
    - Homologations
    - Specifications

    Transversal projects:
    - Improving efficiency of the department
    - Redefining process and responsibilities
    - Developing a Product Specification tool
    - Developing and Deploying a project management tool (Visual Basic)

  • L'Oréal - Packaging Development Engineer

    PARIS 2012 - 2015 Packaging project management on Make-up and Body care products:
    - Defining packaging and needs
    - Risk analysis
    - Pre-Specifications
    - Suppliers consultations / Tenders
    - Industrialisation
    - Evaluations and Homologations
    - Specifications

    Technology:
    - Plastics injection moulding, extrusion and injection blow holding
    - Glass and aluminium manufacturing
    - Cardboard and leaflets

    Transversal projects:
    - Packaging Expertise - Solving industrial issues
    - Development of a project management tool for teams and management (Visual Basic)
    - Local Key User Teamcenter: PLM implementation within L'Oreal :
    Defining data model, Fit gap analysis and change management. Training and support of end users.

  • L'Oréal - Cosmétique Active International - Vichy - Product Développement engineer (Internship)

    2011 - 2012 Product development for Vichy Laboratoires Brand:
    - Planning
    - Cost price calculation
    - Coordination of stakeholders
    - Product definition

    Project management:
    - Vichy Identity Rebrand
    - Departement workload calculation
    - Skincare and Body care Range

    Transversal projects:
    - Packaging price Benchmark
    - L'Oreal packaging Innovation Book

  • SPIE Sud-Ouest, Département Aéronautique - Mechanical Engineer Aerospace - Internship

    2009 - 2010 Design and development of an electrical tooling machine for carbon airplane panels (Riveting Preca tooling):
    - Analysis of the market
    - Aeronautics Standards study
    - Definition of Specifications
    - Designing products (CATIA Software)

    Technical reply to tenders (Aeronautics Airbus Tooling machine)

  • DATEM Ingénierie, Groupe Sanbaro Industries - Mechanical design technician (Internship)

    2008 - 2008 Designing and drawings (Solidworks CAD Software)
    Management of the production
    Writing of assembling instructions

  • Université de Montpellier II - Study research (4 mois)

    2007 - 2007 Designing and prototyping of an electrochemical EXIS cell for X Ray in-situ diffractograms machine
    This tool is used to follow evolution of the quality of lithium-ion batteries lifecycle

Formations

  • Luleå Tekniska Universitet (Luleå)

    Luleå 2010 - 2011 Erasmus

    Industrial Design:
    - Ergonomics
    - Graphic design

    Human Science:
    - Management and Organisation

  • Université De Technologie De Compiègne (UTC)

    Compiegne 2008 - 2012 Mechanical Engineering Master Degree

    Industrial Design:
    - Consumer goods analysis
    - Design Value analysis
    - Ergonomics
    - Marketing
    - Graphic design / Rough

    Human Science:
    - Communication
    - Cognitive Sciences

    Industrial science::
    - Vibration mechanics
    - Material science (Plastics and metals)
    - Global economy and Quality management
    - Advanced Design (Catia - Solidworks)
    - Electronics

    Computer Science:
    - C

  • IUT De Nimes

    Nîmes 2007 - 2008 DUT - 2 year Degree

    Computer Aided Design CAD (Solidworks)
    Computer Aided Manufacture
    Tooling machine management

  • Institut Catholique Des Arts Et Métiers ICAM

    Toulouse 2005 - 2007 Math Sup - Spé PTSI-PT

Réseau