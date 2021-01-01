Yann SIBILLE

Packaging development engineer for L'Oréal since 2012, I have been responsible of a wide range of products from Make-up to Skincare, for both Pharmaceutical (Vichy - La Roche-Posay) and Selective Brands (The Body Shop).



I learnt a lot about Plastics, metal and glass manufacturing, and get a solid experience dealing with Suppliers, Sub-contractors/Vendors and own Factories.



My good mood helps me to spread knowledge and expertise.



Mes compétences :

Génie mécanique

Microsoft Office

Conception

Design Graphique

Design Industriel

Programmation VBA

Adobe Illustrator

Packaging

SolidWorks

Teamcenter PLM

Ergonomie

Gestion de projet

Développement produit