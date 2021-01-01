Yann SIBILLE

Packaging development engineer for L'Oréal since 2012, I have been responsible of a wide range of products from Make-up to Skincare, for both Pharmaceutical (Vichy - La Roche-Posay) and Selective Brands (The Body Shop).
I learnt a lot about Plastics, metal and glass manufacturing, and get a solid experience dealing with Suppliers, Sub-contractors/Vendors and own Factories.
My good mood helps me to spread knowledge and expertise.
Mes compétences :
Génie mécanique
Microsoft Office
Conception
Design Graphique
Design Industriel
Programmation VBA
Adobe Illustrator
Packaging
SolidWorks
Teamcenter PLM
Ergonomie
Gestion de projet
Développement produit