Yannick GAILLOU
Yannick GAILLOU
Sainte-Radegonde
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Commercial
Entreprises
Anett
- Commercial chargé du Suivi Clients
Sainte-Radegonde
2014 - maintenant
Je suis actuellement Commercial chargé du suivi clients sur la région Occitanie
GEMS TOULOUSE
- Diplome Technico-commercial de la santé
2011 - 2012
* Formation aux connaissances Médicales
* Formation aux Techniques de vente
Formations
Ecole GEMS TOULOUSE
Toulouse
2011 - 2012
Diplome de Technico- Commercial de la santé
Formation de Technico-Commercial de la santé au GEMS de
Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier
Toulouse
2003 - 2006
Licence de Biologie
Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier
Toulouse
2001 - 2003
Pcem1
Lycée Gaston Monnerville De Kourou
Kourou
2000 - 2001
Scientific Baccalaureate
