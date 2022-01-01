Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Yohann DEBARLE
Yohann DEBARLE
PARIS
Profil
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Post production
Entreprises
beIN SPORT
- Responsable de Post-production
2016 - maintenant
BeIN SPORT
- Chargé de post production
2013 - maintenant
Pixel & Decibel
- Chargé Post production
2007 - 2013
Vectracom
- Chargé de Clientèle / Planning
La Plaine St-Denis
2004 - 2007
Formations
Ecole Supérieure Realisations Audiovisuelles
Paris
2000 - 2003
Abdel CHELQUI
Carine PICARD
Franck GOUPIL
Frederic JACQUESSON
Jean-Marie MOCHO
Julien THROUDE
Stephane GOILLOT
Vincent SCHAVSINSKI
Yecin DRIDI
