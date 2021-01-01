Menu

Yohann RIGAULT

NAMESTOVO

En résumé

Program Manager

Mes compétences :
8D
PPAP
Problem solving
Quality assurance

Entreprises

  • GPI sro - Supply chain risk analyst

    maintenant Self audit of the company’s supply chain with MMOG/LE version 3
    Creation of the Supply chain FMEA
    Update and creation of MP&L document
    Creation of an action plan for the medium and long term

  • Visteon - Program manager

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2015 - maintenant

  • Visteon - Chef de projet (usine)

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2014 - 2015 Gestion de projet, achat de lignes industrielles, gestion d'une equipe (QLP) durant la phase project.

  • Visteon Interiors Slovakia s.r.o - Stagiaire

    2010 - 2010

  • Johnson control electronics - Namestovo, Slovakia - Advanced Quality Engineer Plant

    2010 - 2014 Customer, manufacturing and supplier quality engineer during the launch phase of the new product:
    - Problem solving analysis ( 5 why, Ishikawa, Is/Is not, FTA, ...)
    - Customer claim management ( using B2B portal for PSA and BMW customer )
    - Quality tools (MSA, PPAP, Capability analysis, gage R&R, 8D report, QRQC, Control plan, FMEA...)
    - Process audit at supplier

  • Valeo - Supplier Quality Assurance Apprentice

    Paris 2006 - 2008 Management of suppliers quality incident
    Temporary workers Manager
    Reorganisation and management of the incoming inspection sector
    Management of the product returns

Formations

Réseau