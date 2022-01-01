Menu

Yoland ROBERT

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Rugby

Entreprises

  • Nware - Administrateur des ventes

    2013 - maintenant

Formations

  • Jacques Prevert (Argentant)

    Argentant 1977 - 1980

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :