Yolande ORLANDO DESROCHES
Yolande ORLANDO DESROCHES
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Publieurope Ltd
- Sales Manager
2003 - maintenant
Formations
Institut Supérieur De Gestion (ISG) (Paris)
Paris
1995 - 1998
Réseau
Alexandre ORLANDO
Bruno VIANSSON-PONTE
Cendryne KORNMANN
Francois AUER
Isabelle-Victoria CARBUCCIA
Olivier DESROCHES
