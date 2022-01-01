Yoni SERFATY

Mes compétences :
Business
Business development
Finance
International
International Finance
Marketing
Marketing International
Entreprises
RCS Group - Lighting and electrical material Department
- Senior Key Account Manager
2014 - maintenantRCS LIGHTING is an international trader of all major LED lighting products and accessories.
Proudly celebrating 18 years of international trading, RCS Lighting combines the logistical framework and know-how of the RCS Group with the professional knowledge and skills of experts in the field of light source solutions. RCS LIGHTING is able to provide --and deliver-- the best solutions for your lighting needs.
Founded in 1995 by Rami Feller, the RCS Group was one of the first companies to launch the mobile phone trade industry, and has since expanded to become a major leader in international trade.
With 30 experienced sales agents, worldwide affiliates - Germany, Holland, Isle of Man, Israel, Hong Kong, and the USA - operations in 128 countries across the globe, 20 logistical experts and more than 120 dedicated employees, RCS sources and delivers deals around the world offering our customers and suppliers a smooth transaction, seamless trading experience, reliability and peace of mind.
RCS LIGHTING operates at the same high standards and offers the same dependability and trust that have turned RCS clients into returning customers.
Let RCS LIGHTING work for you by:
Locating the LED lighting products and accessories to match the specifications of your order
Securing the best prices to create an outstanding deal
Ensuring quick delivery
Handling all necessary tax and legal import/export requirements
Providing service in 16 languages
Offering financing solutions
RCS LIGHTING lets you:
Access new offers, requests, and potential deals every day
Find the solution tailored to your specific needs
Maximize cost efficiency
Manage last minute changes
Conduct small or large transactions
Communicate with a regional sales professional in any one of 16 languages
Close the deal and --relax!
Want to learn more about the advantages of doing business with RCS LIGHTING?
Contact us to find out how we can work together.
Maximize your profits with RCS LIGHTING now !
Ness Technologies
- Business and Sales Manager
Paris2009 - 2014Business Development management of IT products in the SAP, CPQ (Configure pricing quoting)/PMI (Product information management) And Mobile areas:
Responsible for Marketing, Business development, Product Sales, and the meeting of annual objectives
Presale – presenting the technological capabilities of the product and its business value to the customer
Development of business opportunities, translating them into concrete plans and business benefits for the organization
Leading of business processes, including preparation of quotations and negotiations until the deal is closed
Business development in Europe vis a-vis local suppliers and manufacturers, by virtue of French as mother tongue
Management of solution implementation & assimilation projects with enterprise customers, in adherence to tight schedules
Current work vis a-vis the various factors within the organization and outside of it
TALDOR Systems
- Consultant SAP
2007 - 2009Module Controlling (Controle de gestion-Finance)
Armee de l'air
- Officier en charge du budget
Paris2004 - 2007Dans l’activité de mes fonctions, j'etais charge de la programmation du budget annuel ainsi que la mise en place de ses limites financières puis de son suivi.
De plus, j’ai eu sous ma responsabilité la gestion de nombreux comptes internes, traités à partir du logiciel ERP.
Enfin, mon travail consistait en l’analyse de rapports financiers, lesquels étant reliés à d’importants projets militaires évalués à plusieurs milliards de Shekels (Ex: Projet de construction de la nouvelle base aérienne de l’Armée de l’Air “Nevatim” située en plein désert du Negev)
Amazon.com
- Departement commercial
Clichy2002 - 2002Departement commercial
Opensoft - Londres
- Business Development
2002 - 2003Development de la succursale d'Opensoft en Israel