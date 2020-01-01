Yves MÉLISSE

Following my technical education, I started my career in 1987 as a shop engineer at REVIMA. I was then offered a position at the engineering level of the french private airline UTA to cover the KSSU activities. I became a MSG3 member of the UTA Engineering team to launch the newly ordered Airbus A340. Before receipt of the 1st aircraft UTA was bought by Air France in 1992. I then launch the 1st A340 under the colour of the french flag carrier as a struture engineer. Two years after, the A340 programme was on cruise, and I was offered a sales & customer support position in an Air France subsidiary called Revima. During this expat period of two years, Revima was sold to Areospatial Sogerma that offers me a position of Area Sales Manager located in the headquarter of Bordeaux. In 2000, Air France was looking to grow its MRO Sales team and offered me a position of GM Technical Sales & Services. Air France improved my education at INSEAD an promote me as VP Sales Europe & North America. in 2006 I was hired by the TAT group as EVP Sales & Marketing to set up an integrated Sales & Marketing department to promote all civil MRO services of the group. Early in January 2012 I join the Mubadala MRO network as SVP Sales Europe based in Zurich. On August 2015 I decided to join Etihad Airways Engineering as Head of Customer Focus Team, offering all MRO services of the Airline to other operators worldwide.

End of 2017 I joined Zodiac aerospace that became Safran Cabin. I am heading the sales activities for our wide range of cabin products



