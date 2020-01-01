Menu

Yves MÉLISSE

Plaisir

Following my technical education, I started my career in 1987 as a shop engineer at REVIMA. I was then offered a position at the engineering level of the french private airline UTA to cover the KSSU activities. I became a MSG3 member of the UTA Engineering team to launch the newly ordered Airbus A340. Before receipt of the 1st aircraft UTA was bought by Air France in 1992. I then launch the 1st A340 under the colour of the french flag carrier as a struture engineer. Two years after, the A340 programme was on cruise, and I was offered a sales & customer support position in an Air France subsidiary called Revima. During this expat period of two years, Revima was sold to Areospatial Sogerma that offers me a position of Area Sales Manager located in the headquarter of Bordeaux. In 2000, Air France was looking to grow its MRO Sales team and offered me a position of GM Technical Sales & Services. Air France improved my education at INSEAD an promote me as VP Sales Europe & North America. in 2006 I was hired by the TAT group as EVP Sales & Marketing to set up an integrated Sales & Marketing department to promote all civil MRO services of the group. Early in January 2012 I join the Mubadala MRO network as SVP Sales Europe based in Zurich. On August 2015 I decided to join Etihad Airways Engineering as Head of Customer Focus Team, offering all MRO services of the Airline to other operators worldwide.
End of 2017 I joined Zodiac aerospace that became Safran Cabin. I am heading the sales activities for our wide range of cabin products

Maintenance
Sales
Customer support
Sales & Marketing

  • Safran Cabin - VP Sales Airlines & Lessors

    Plaisir 2017 - maintenant

  • Etihad Airways Engineering - Head of Customers Focus Team

    2015 - 2017

  • Mubadala MRO Network ADAT SR Technics - SVP Sales Europe

    2012 - 2015

  • Sabena technics - Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing

    Paris 2006 - 2011 . Corporate function reporting to the Chairman of the group and managing a team of 43 people including Sales Directors, Sales managers, Account managers, Sales support and Sales administration.
    . Set-up an integrated Sales & Marketing department for the maintenance branch of the TAT group consisting in four major sites in France and Belgium and sales offices in Asia and the US under the two brands Sabena technics and Sogerma services.
    . Set-up the Sales budget (300M€ civil MRO) at group level for each site and activities and define each individual sales targets together with the sales action plan.
    . Set-up the sales processes for the group, the reporting data and the associated KPI’s and participate to the audits and certification processes (ISO9001, EN9110)
    . Find partnerships to extend the scope of the services offered to the customers
    . Coordinate the partnerships activities with the JV’s of the group and the memberships activities with corporate organisations or manufacturers such as the IATA, the ERA, the Airbus MRO network and ATR GMA services.

  • Air France - Vice President Sales Europe & North America

    Roissy CDG 2002 - 2006 . Manage a team of 10 Sales Managers to grow sales and extend Air France Industries market shares in Europe & North America.
    . Develop the representation network of the company.
    . Attend most of maintenance conferences and air shows where Air France Industries have interests.
    . Find new partners to develop Air France Industries business in far end European and American locations.

  • Air France - GM Technical Sales & Services

    Roissy CDG 2000 - 2002 . Increase sales of Air France Industries on northern European countries, and develop business relationship with BOEING and EADS CASA.
    . Fields of services offered are A/C Maintenance from line up to heavy visits, components, engines and nacelles support up to full customised Services, and A/C VIP conversions.

  • EADS Sogerma - Area Sales Manager

    Colomiers 1997 - 2000 . Responsible for the sales on European countries such as United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Finland and Island. The list of customers includes aircraft operators, leasing companies, competitors, Original Equipment Manufacturer’s and Aircraft Manufacturer’s.
    . The field of services offered covers Aircraft maintenance up to D checks, components repair and overhaul up to APU, Landing Gears and Engines, and interior products manufacturing such as first class seats, ovens and galleys.

  • REVIMA - Sales & Customer Support Manager

    1995 - 1996 . Increased the sales with the existing customers and prospect new customers;
    . Developed new partnership with the Original Equipment Manufacturer;
    . Followed the invoicing until payment from the customer;
    . Co-ordinated sales plans and marketing activities;
    . Provided customers with engineering and logistic support;
    . Set up new sales activities such as sheet metal work and industrial means.

  • Air France - Structure and System Engineer

    Roissy CDG 1992 - 1995 . Managed the technical reliability, the Maintenance Schedule and retrofit program of the A340 and A320 landing gear system;
    . Collaborated with aircraft manufacturer in software development (Brake and Steering Control Unit monitoring campaign to reduce brakes wear);
    . Co-ordinated the Weight and Balance evaluation with AIRBUS and the vendor in order to certify the system as primary instead of advisory;
    . Participated to the A340 Maintenance Steering Group and the Entry into Service Committee.

  • UTA French Airlines - DC10/MD11 LDG Engineer

    1988 - 1992 . Provided the fifteen airlines of the KSSU group (KLM-SAS-Swissair-UTA) with engineering and logistic support;
    . Organised, once a year, a meeting with the KSSU partners to co-ordinate the group activities and increases the system reliability;
    . Attended aircraft manufacturer and vendor conference to report the fifteen airline experience and improve the maintenance reduction cost policy.

  • REVIMA - LDG Shop Engineer

    1987 - 1988 . Improved the overhaul process of BOEING, Mc DONNELL DOUGLAS, LOCKHEED and AIRBUS undercarriage;
    . Obtained the manufacturers’ agreements for concession of non routine repairs and gets the approval of the authorities.

