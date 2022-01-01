Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yvonnick QUEMENEUR
Ajouter
Yvonnick QUEMENEUR
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Intégration web
Jenkins
Microsoft Windows Server
Control-M
UNIX
Entreprises
Néo-Soft
- Analyste exploitation
Paris
2013 - maintenant
Sogeti High Tech
- Analyste d'exploitation
TOULOUSE
2011 - 2012
Formations
IUT Génie Civil
Saint Nazaire
1991 - 1993
Réseau
Cyrille GILLET
France PERRIN
Geoffrey DUPAIN
Hakim TOUATI
Mathilde MONTENOL
Mohamed DERRAZ
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z