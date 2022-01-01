Menu

Zhang YUCHEN

Colombes

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

I am currently doing my 5 monthes' internship in Société Générale and I will finish my master in INSA Toulouse. And now I'm looking forward an opportunity after I graduate. If you are interested in my profile, please contact with me and I'am looking for the opportunity to meet with you.

I want to find a job as an IT service manager who participate in improving the production capacity of IT services in the activities of maintenance and support to process trades through change management and problem. Otherwise a job of development with C# .NET MVC.

Method:Agile, Test Driven Development, notions ITIL
Language :Experience of programming with C# .NET, Java
Bases de données : MySQL, Oracle
Developing tools : Eclipse, SVN, Visual Studio, Maven
Javascript, Jquery


Mes compétences :
Java/JEE
C#.NET
JFace
SWT

Entreprises

  • Société Générale Securities Services - Étude et développement portail de production à Société générale

    Colombes 2014 - 2014 Analyse des besoins, développement en C# et conceptions partagés avec toutes les régions du monde, rédaction les spécifications et documentations en anglais, formation du gestionnaire applicatif pour les prochaines évolutions.

  • Continental - Developpeur de java SWT

    Toulouse 2013 - maintenant Projet JEE consistant à extraire les informations d'un outil pour les stocker dans oracle. Participation au développement du centre d’essai, intégration et création des interfaces graphiques en utilisant SWT. Stage de fin d'études.
    Bibliothèques : Toplink, Oracle, Swt, Jface

  • Prometil - Stagiaire

    Toulouse 2012 - 2012 Réalisation d'un back-office web en JEE basé sur des solutions techniques innovantes. Puis correction de bugs suite aux retours client.
    Bibliothèques : Jersey, Hibernate, Maven, Sqlsever, jQuery, Jetty

Formations

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées De Toulouse / INSA Toulouse (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 2012 - 2014 Bac+5

    Informatique

  • ESIEE (Paris)

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Bac+4

    Informatique

  • INHA University, Corée Du Sud (Incheon)

    Incheon 2009 - 2010 Etudiant d'échange

    Informatique

  • Université De ChongQing Des Postes Et Télécommunications (Chongqing)

    Chongqing 2007 - 2011 Bac+3

    Logiciel

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :