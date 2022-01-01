Zhang YUCHEN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
I am currently doing my 5 monthes' internship in Société Générale and I will finish my master in INSA Toulouse. And now I'm looking forward an opportunity after I graduate. If you are interested in my profile, please contact with me and I'am looking for the opportunity to meet with you.
I want to find a job as an IT service manager who participate in improving the production capacity of IT services in the activities of maintenance and support to process trades through change management and problem. Otherwise a job of development with C# .NET MVC.
Method:Agile, Test Driven Development, notions ITIL
Language :Experience of programming with C# .NET, Java
Bases de données : MySQL, Oracle
Developing tools : Eclipse, SVN, Visual Studio, Maven
Javascript, Jquery
Mes compétences :
Java/JEE
C#.NET
JFace
SWT