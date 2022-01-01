Zhang YUCHEN

I am currently doing my 5 monthes' internship in Société Générale and I will finish my master in INSA Toulouse. And now I'm looking forward an opportunity after I graduate. If you are interested in my profile, please contact with me and I'am looking for the opportunity to meet with you.



I want to find a job as an IT service manager who participate in improving the production capacity of IT services in the activities of maintenance and support to process trades through change management and problem. Otherwise a job of development with C# .NET MVC.



Method:Agile, Test Driven Development, notions ITIL

Language :Experience of programming with C# .NET, Java

Bases de données : MySQL, Oracle

Developing tools : Eclipse, SVN, Visual Studio, Maven

Javascript, Jquery





Mes compétences :

Java/JEE

C#.NET

JFace

SWT