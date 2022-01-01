Retail
Abdeilah AKHALOUF
Abdeilah AKHALOUF
Bordeaux
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cdiscount
- Chef de projet supply chain
Bordeaux
2013 - maintenant
Altia Group
- Chef de projet logistique junior
Eguilles
2011 - maintenant
Lisi Aerospace
- Stagiaire logistique
PARIS
2011 - 2011
Formations
ISLI - Institut Supérieur De Logistique Industrielle - Bordeaux Ecole De Management
Talence
2013 - 2014
MS Global Supply Chain Management
Groupe ESC Clermont
Clermont Ferrand
2011 - 2013
Bachelor Professionnel Logistique
IUT Du Limousin Site De Brive IUT GEA
Brive La Gaillarde
2011 - 2012
Licence professionnelle logistique : gestion des systèmes d'informations, des flux et des stocks
Logistique - Gestion des systèmes d’informations, des flux et des stocks
Réseau
Anthony JACQUES
Coraline ROUGET
Franck BELLAVIA
Gaël MOIGNOT
Geoffrey NOUGÉ
Gioia CAROLINE
Mehdi EJNAINI
Patrice GUERRAZ
Pierre DUPOUX
Youness AKHALOUF