Abdelmagid BOUZOUGARH

A dynamic, ambitious and highly commercial senior sales, marketing and business development professional with more than 15 years of regional experience working for top tier global multinationals within various technical industries (Aerospace & Civil Aviation, Engineering Equipment, Heavy Industry, Oil & Gas, Steel & Mining, Construction & Property) across the Europe, Middle East & Africa regions.



Throughout my career, I have progressed consistently, enjoying increasingly senior positions within scope and responsibility and held the most recent position as Head of Sales for STELIA Aerospace across the MENA region.



Core competencies include: business development and strategy, revenue growth, P&L management, key account acquisition and retention, tenders, bids and contracts negotiation, complex project management, competitor analysis and intelligence, optimizing RTM (route-to-market) strategies, managing internal and external stakeholders, cross-functional team management.



An entrepreneurial and driven individual with a strong and robust leadership style. A seasoned people manager with an open and transparent communication style who cultivates loyalty and peak performance while aligning teams to achieve a common objective.