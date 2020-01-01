Menu

Abdelmagid BOUZOUGARH

  • Head of Sales MENA
  • Stelia Aerospace, an Airbus Company
  

Dubai

En résumé

A dynamic, ambitious and highly commercial senior sales, marketing and business development professional with more than 15 years of regional experience working for top tier global multinationals within various technical industries (Aerospace & Civil Aviation, Engineering Equipment, Heavy Industry, Oil & Gas, Steel & Mining, Construction & Property) across the Europe, Middle East & Africa regions.

Throughout my career, I have progressed consistently, enjoying increasingly senior positions within scope and responsibility and held the most recent position as Head of Sales for STELIA Aerospace across the MENA region.

Core competencies include: business development and strategy, revenue growth, P&L management, key account acquisition and retention, tenders, bids and contracts negotiation, complex project management, competitor analysis and intelligence, optimizing RTM (route-to-market) strategies, managing internal and external stakeholders, cross-functional team management.

An entrepreneurial and driven individual with a strong and robust leadership style. A seasoned people manager with an open and transparent communication style who cultivates loyalty and peak performance while aligning teams to achieve a common objective.

Entreprises

  • Stelia Aerospace, an Airbus Company - Head of Sales MENA

    Commercial | Dubai 2017 - maintenant → Achievements:
     Market share increase (+ 50%) in the region.

    → Responsibilities:
    • In charge of the commercial development of STELIA Aerospace Cabin Interior business in the MENA region.
    • Define the bid strategy with all the other involved departments.
    • Lead in the end-to-end process (commercial campaign, contracts…)
    • Managed the Sales Force towards an agile negotiation with customers and stakeholders at different levels (ministers of civil aviation, chairmen, CEO’s, Heads of Procurement, Program Managers, etc.).

  • SIGMA Enterprises - Head of Sales

    Commercial | Dubai 2016 - 2017 → Achievements:
     Acquired strong and reputable partners which contributed to expand the Territory (UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait) and increase the Sales (+15 MAED/year).
     Developed a sales force assessment process (CRM, weekly report, visits on site) and improved the customer acquisition and retention as well as the sales execution (+11 MAED/year).

    → Responsibilities:
    • Board of Directors member
    • Led a team of 29 people including 9 direct reports (team leaders)
    • In charge of the Middle East sales strategy (forecasting, planning, and budgeting)
    • Acting as a distributor for ±60 international partners and develop the network.
    • Proactive continuous improvement approach by a close monitoring of the effectiveness and achievements.

  • Bekaert - Regional Sales and Marketing Manager

    Commercial | Dubai 2013 - 2016 → Achievements:
     Strategized and executed development of new niche markets and exceeded sales target by 129% across MENA.
     Partner with agents, distributors, and vendors to create effective channel networks across region.

    → Responsibilities:
    • Drove sustainable financial growth and increased market share (+19%) in Energy, Oil & Gas, and Construction segments through team coordination, strategic acquisitions, and excellent customer care.
    • Addressed client issues in timely, professional manner.
    • Relentlessly prospected for new opportunities while maintaining strong working relationships with existing clients.
    • Excelled as customer-facing business representative at trade shows and meetings.

  • ARCELORMITTAL - Market Development Manager

    Commercial | Dubai 2009 - 2013 → Achievements:
     Secured partnership with Saudi sponsor for commercial local development (JV).
     Gained new projects (including, but not limited to AL WASIT Offshore Field Development, UMM LULU Phase 1, and Upper ZAKUM) and built strong relationship with new customers.

    → Responsibilities:
    • Accelerate the GCC market penetration by assessing market trends for the company expansion.
    • Explore potential new usages of the company solutions and products to diversify targeted markets / end users.
    • Mentor and coached sales engineers to prepare tenders and align bids with client requirements.

  • LAGORA INVEST - Area Sales Manager

    Commercial | Dubai 2007 - 2009 → Achievements:
     Significantly improved sales force performance.
    → Responsibilities:
    • New market player kick-off in the Middle East, Europe and North Africa.
    • Sales regional representative in charge the setup of effective network of sales agents across Europe and ME.
    • Main face to the potential investors, engaging them into technical meetings onsite to follow up on projects milestones.

  • ESCO COUPLINGS S.A. - Sales and Application Engineer

    Commercial | Dubai 2005 - 2007 → Achievements:
     Significant annual revenue growth.
     Enhanced customer satisfaction by collaborating with engineering team to design a unique product based on alloy (42CrM04) for project requiring higher mechanical properties.

    → Responsibilities:
    • Prospect new customers and create persuasive business proposals demonstrating corporate value.
    • Develop relationships with key decision-makers and ensure sustainable good working relationship.
    • Negotiate contracts together with purchasing departments.
    • Led regular meetings with internal team and clients to address issues and opportunities.

Formations

