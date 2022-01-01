Menu

Abdou TAHER

Boulogne-Billancourt

Successfull experience in purchasing strategie in Europe and North Africa and a strong experience in customer relationship and aftersales management.
- More than 10 years in purchasing buisness as senior buyer, transversal project manager and 3 years as Regional commodity Manager in the EMEA zone with strong and successfull experience in optimising confidential and very specific transportation worldwide for Renault and Nissan
- Successfull experience in panel agreement for very confidential transportation.
- More than 10 years in customer relation ship and aftersales buisness with a great experience in management and outsourcing call centers services for RCI international and Renault.


Mes compétences :
Achats internationaux
Relation fournisseurs
Gestion de la relation client
Management opérationnel

Entreprises

  • Renault - Regional Comodity Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2013 - maintenant

  • Renault Nissan - Buyer Transportation

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2012 - 2013

  • Renault - Acheteur Facility Management Projet Tanger

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2011

  • Renault - Acheteur Prestations de Service batiments

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2005 - 2007

  • Renault - Chef de Plateau Client

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2000 - 2005

  • DIAC - Groupe RCI Banque - Chef de Groupe

    NOISY LE GRAND 1989 - 1999

Formations

  • Lycée Lyautey-Mission Universitaire Et Culturelle Française (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 1971 - 1978

