Abdou TAHER

Successfull experience in purchasing strategie in Europe and North Africa and a strong experience in customer relationship and aftersales management.

- More than 10 years in purchasing buisness as senior buyer, transversal project manager and 3 years as Regional commodity Manager in the EMEA zone with strong and successfull experience in optimising confidential and very specific transportation worldwide for Renault and Nissan

- Successfull experience in panel agreement for very confidential transportation.

- More than 10 years in customer relation ship and aftersales buisness with a great experience in management and outsourcing call centers services for RCI international and Renault.





Mes compétences :

Achats internationaux

Relation fournisseurs

Gestion de la relation client

Management opérationnel