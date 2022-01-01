Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Adèle BÉNARD
Ajouter
Adèle BÉNARD
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ministère de l'Éducation nationale
- Professeur des écoles
Paris
2013 - maintenant
ARS OI
- Chef de Projet MOE
2013 - 2013
Projet SIG
Carrefour
- Adjointe responsable informatique
Massy
2012 - 2012
Groupe Caillé
- Administrateur d'exploitation
2007 - 2010
Collège lavoisier lambersart
- Assistant informatique
2005 - 2007
Formations
Université Lille 1 Sciences Et Technologies
Villeneuve D'Ascq
2010 - 2012
MASTER 2 IPM
Mention assez bien
Université Catholique De Lille
Lille
2002 - 2004
Licence et Maîtrise Informatique
Lycée Gaston Berger
Lille
1999 - 2001
informatique de gestion
Réseau
Cédric MAILLOT
Emilie LENEL
Fleur MAITRIAS
Hasnene MOUSSABAY
Julien CAPOCCI
Nadine CICHY
Nicolas MARTIN
Sébastien LERAT
Sylvain DUBOILE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z