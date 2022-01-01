Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Afaf HIDRANE
Ajouter
Afaf HIDRANE
TINGHIR
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Gérante société web lightning télécom
Entreprises
hotel de france
- Manager direction
2016 - maintenant
Direction de l’hôtel,planning,gestion comptable et administratif
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Adrian BIASI
Fabrice BOGARD
Johan LE BAIL
Matthieu LUCAS
Moulay Omar EL IDRISSI
Nicolas BARREAU
Ridouan CHEKKAL
Sabah FERTAS
Stéphane CALVEZ
Zied BEN ALI