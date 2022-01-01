Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Afid GHAZ
Afid GHAZ
BRIE COMTE ROBERT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Prospection
Marketing
Entreprises
SAS Institute France
- Key Account Manager- Pôle Manufacturing/industry
BRIE COMTE ROBERT
2010 - maintenant
SAS Institute France
- Consultant Marketing
BRIE COMTE ROBERT
2008 - 2010
Microsoft
- Lead Manager
Issy-les-Moulineaux.
2005 - 2008
BSI Periway - Distribution Informatique
- Commercial
1991 - 2005
Formations
Université Paris 13 Paris Nord Villetaneuse
Saint Denis
1994 - 1995
DUT Techniques de commercialisaition
Centre International De Formation À La Vente Et À La Négociation Commerciale
Paris
1986 - 1988
Réseau
Algeria BC
Alice BRUNEL
David DOZOUL
François MALET
Jean-Christophe NOUVEAU
Khôï PHAN
Ludovic BLUSSEAU
Sandrine CERQUEIRA
Véronique PLANÈS