Agathe SENESCHAL TELLIER

CAEN

I am a French native speaker and I was trained as an engineer. I spent twelve years working in the electronics industry in multinational companies. As a product manager, I was in charge of marketing, promotion, pricing for my product line (integrated devices).

In this context, I had the opportunity to author and translate in both languages several documents such as tutorials, user guides, white papers, leaflets, business presentations… Thanks to this experience and as my communication and orthographic style in French are excellent, I decided to offer my services as a freelance translator.

I offer you high quality work and a true partnership: in addition to a high level of responsiveness and flexibility, I always meet deadlines and have the greatest respect for your confidentiality.


International
Chef de projet

  • Lexisciences translation - Freelance Engish to French translator

    2013 - maintenant Services
    • Translation
    • Proof reading
    • Editing

    Working areas
    • Electronics
    • Computer science
    • Marketing
    • Business
    • Other fields upon request

    Software
    • SDL Trados studio 2011
    • MS Office
    • Antidote 8

  • NXP - Product manager

    2010 - 2012 Tactical marketing communications development and management:
    - Communication package for New Product Introduction (leaflet, datasheet,…)
    - Press releases for products and technical announcements
    - Assistance for brochures production to Marketing communications organization
    - Support for campaigns’ preparation driven by Marketing communications team
    - Accountable for website content

    Support for IPMM:
    - Product line interface for regional marketing
    - Interface between development team and marketing team
    - Customer presentations, internal product and demoboards promotion
    - Distribution: trainings’ organization, supporting documents’ production and training sessions at disti sites

    Samples and demoboards inventory management

  • ST Ericsson - Chef de projet

    GRENOBLE 2009 - 2010 • Mission:
    - Lead cross-functional activities in a multi-site environment
    - Initiate, monitor and update project schedule and resource plan
    - Evaluate initial budget and responsible for project costs
    - Identify key issues of the project and initiate risks assessment
    - Interface with the management (reporting and get project plan approval)
    - Interface with the customers (face-to-face meetings)
    - Interface with sub-contractors and suppliers
    - Accountable for project deliverables from Project Initiating to Project Close on agreed time, costs and quality level within agreed boundaries

    • Responsibilities: Lead Multi-mode multi-band 3G Wedge transceiver development
    - Final deliverable: transceiver in BiCMOS technology
    - Project cost: 11M€ over 1.5 years
    - Co-development with an external company owner of mobile platform program
    - Project team: around 45 people (Design, Marketing, Architecture, Quality, Test and product engineering, Application support) on four different locations

  • NXP semiconductors - Product engineer

    Colombelles 2005 - 2009 • Mission:
    - Industrial test strategy definition taking into account technical constraints, FMEA and quality requirements to decrease ppm level and customer returns with acceptable production costs
    - Industrial test validation: Coordination of test, evaluation and design teams to develop and validate industrial test setup
    - Production yield estimations and risks evaluation by analysis of pre-production data
    - Coordinator of customer sampling
    - Responsible for production ramp up: multisite coordination between production plants in Asia and development team in Europe
    - Responsible for production yields, yield improvement plans and execution by test, assembly, evaluation and design teams

    • Responsibilities: Production start of several RF transceivers
    - 2 transceivers multi bands GSM/GPRS/EDGE
    - 1 transceiver multi bands multi modes GSM/EDGE/WCDMA

  • Philips semiconductors - Test development engineer

    2002 - 2005 • Test boards design
    • Test programs development
    • Test time improvement for production costs reduction

  • Philips semiconductors - RF designer

    2001 - 2002 Receive chain AHDL modeling for system simulations

