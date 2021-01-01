Agathe SENESCHAL TELLIER

I am a French native speaker and I was trained as an engineer. I spent twelve years working in the electronics industry in multinational companies. As a product manager, I was in charge of marketing, promotion, pricing for my product line (integrated devices).



In this context, I had the opportunity to author and translate in both languages several documents such as tutorials, user guides, white papers, leaflets, business presentations… Thanks to this experience and as my communication and orthographic style in French are excellent, I decided to offer my services as a freelance translator.



I offer you high quality work and a true partnership: in addition to a high level of responsiveness and flexibility, I always meet deadlines and have the greatest respect for your confidentiality.





Mes compétences :

International

Chef de projet