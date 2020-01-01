Agathe TEXIER

Successful career record building and guiding multi-faceted restaurants and banquet divisions through start-up and high growth cycles. Proven record of achieving the highest standards while controlling costs. Expert in ensuring a memorable experience for guests that results in customer loyalty and referrals.
Mes compétences :
Operations Streamlining & Management
Restaurant Launching & Management
Function & Special Events Coordination
Team Building and Leadership
Guest relations
Pas de formation renseignée