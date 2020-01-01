Menu

Agathe TEXIER

New York, NY

En résumé

Successful career record building and guiding multi-faceted restaurants and banquet divisions through start-up and high growth cycles. Proven record of achieving the highest standards while controlling costs. Expert in ensuring a memorable experience for guests that results in customer loyalty and referrals.




Mes compétences :
Operations Streamlining & Management
Restaurant Launching & Management
Function & Special Events Coordination
Team Building and Leadership
Guest relations

Entreprises

  • Intercontinental Hotels Group

    New York, NY 2015 - maintenant Lead all facets of food and beverage operation including Brasserie 1605, Broadway 49, Grind and Co. Espresso Bar, In-Room Delivery; oversee team of 47 (45 Associates/2 Outlet Managers) in delivering/maintaining highest standards of quality and service to maximize profitability for this 4-star hotel with 795 guest rooms.

    Achievements in this position include:
    - Earned over $4.2 million in revenue from food and beverage operations.
    - Simultaneously reduced operating costs and enhanced guest experience via team restructuring while introducing a new buffet concept for the Brasserie 1605 restaurant.
    - Saved more than $500,000 in labor costs and reopened Room Service department under advanced concept of packaging meals while improving guest satisfaction.
    - Increased revenue by working with the culinary team to create and promote an extravagant theme and menu, successfully selling out (300+ guests) a New Year’s Eve gala event.

  • InterContinental New York Times Square - Director of Food and Beverege Outlets

    2013 - 2014 Overhauled/reestablished food and beverage operations, remedied deficiencies, boost productivity/guest satisfaction and profitability for this 4-star hotel with 607 guest rooms. Directed all aspects of operation including restaurant (Todd English), lounge, room service and mini bar division. Developed/led team of 50 (45 employees/5 managers).

  • InterContinental New York Times Square - Director of Banquets

    2010 - 2013 Selected as key team member in charge of setting up Banquet division in time for grand opening in July 2010. Conducted the planning and successful orchestration of all events held in 10 meeting rooms totaling 10,000 square feet. Served as liaison between sales, conference and catering services, stewarding, event technology, culinary team and clients to ensure smooth running events and high customer satisfaction. Drove culture of excellence to deliver exceptional guest service by setting high-performance benchmarks and providing staff coaching.

  • InterContinental New York Barclay - Director of Banquets

    2006 - 2010 Responsible for successful execution of corporate functions and special events in a 13,800 square feet of meeting and banquet facilities. Trained and directed a unionized banquet staff in event set up, service and breakdown. Manage Banquet Event Orders, floor plan design, payroll and scheduling.

  • InterContinental New York Barclay - Outlets Manager, Banquet Manager, Assistant Outlets Manager

    2003 - 2006 Earned a series of promotions to Outlets Manager, managing all aspects of the operation including restaurant, bar, room service and mini bar division. Managed 90-seat American cuisine restaurant. Directed daily operations including menu and wine list development, scheduling and payroll.
    Designated to manage Head of State in Room Dining during the annual United Nations General Assembly. Selected on Task Force for the Grand Opening of the Intercontinental Los Angeles Century City.

Formations

