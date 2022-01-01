Menu

Alain CHARROUX

PARIS

Mes compétences :
JavaScript

Entreprises

  • Www.kxen.com - Senior Software Engineer

    2002 - maintenant responsible of Data Access Layer of a Data Mining Framework
    DBMS : SQLServer, Oracle, DB2, Sybase IQ,Teradata,MySQL, SAND,Netezza, wx2,...
    Languages : C++,C,SQL
    OS : Windows, Unix (AIX,Solaris,Linux,HPUX,..)

    Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist: SQL Server 2005

  • KeeBoo - Server Architect

    1998 - 2001 Architecture of all KeeBoo production servers : IIS,ASP,SQLServer,ADO,SQL
    Design of framework libraries for a team (4) of Web developers : HTML,css,javascript
    Architecture of all KeeBoo QA servers
    Analytics on KeeBoo's users (Millions of hits by weeks)
    Development of KeeBoo software : C++ on Windows

  • SNEDA/COFET - Ingénieur Developpement

    1998 - 1992 COFET :
    Full Redesign and implementation of a GUI on top of a GIS software (Prefix) : C, Unix,X11,Motif
    Design and implementation of thematic maps software (Themix) on top of a GIS software : C,Unix,X11,Motif

    SNEDA :
    Redesign and implementation on top of thematic maps software (Themap) : DOS,C
    Extensions of thematic maps software (themap) : C, FORTRAN

  • Renosol - Software Engineer

    1993 - 1998 Development of GIS connected to relational DBMS.
    Languages : C++,Le-lisp
    DBMS : Oracle,SQLServer,DB2,...
    GUI : Aida (ILOG ), ILOG Views
    Other tools : ILOG Solver

Formations

