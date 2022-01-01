Alain CHARROUX

2002 - maintenantresponsible of Data Access Layer of a Data Mining Framework
DBMS : SQLServer, Oracle, DB2, Sybase IQ,Teradata,MySQL, SAND,Netezza, wx2,...
Languages : C++,C,SQL
OS : Windows, Unix (AIX,Solaris,Linux,HPUX,..)
Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist: SQL Server 2005
KeeBoo
- Server Architect
1998 - 2001Architecture of all KeeBoo production servers : IIS,ASP,SQLServer,ADO,SQL
Design of framework libraries for a team (4) of Web developers : HTML,css,javascript
Architecture of all KeeBoo QA servers
Analytics on KeeBoo's users (Millions of hits by weeks)
Development of KeeBoo software : C++ on Windows
SNEDA/COFET
- Ingénieur Developpement
1998 - 1992COFET :
Full Redesign and implementation of a GUI on top of a GIS software (Prefix) : C, Unix,X11,Motif
Design and implementation of thematic maps software (Themix) on top of a GIS software : C,Unix,X11,Motif
SNEDA :
Redesign and implementation on top of thematic maps software (Themap) : DOS,C
Extensions of thematic maps software (themap) : C, FORTRAN
Renosol
- Software Engineer
1993 - 1998Development of GIS connected to relational DBMS.
Languages : C++,Le-lisp
DBMS : Oracle,SQLServer,DB2,...
GUI : Aida (ILOG ), ILOG Views
Other tools : ILOG Solver