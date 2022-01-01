Alain DONAT

Mes compétences :
Operations management
Cost saving
Entreprises
Geoservices
- Country / Operations Manager
Roissy en France2006 - maintenantGeoservices is an upstream oilfield service company founded in 1958. It provides a range of skills that help evaluate hydrocarbon reservoirs and optimize field exploration, development and production.
- Turnover 2008, USD 510 million
- Over 5,000 employees in 53 countries
- World N° 1 in Mud Logging and World N° 2 in Well Intervention
Country Manager, Saudi Arabia (Al-Khobar) 2008 – 03/2009
Responsibilities
• Manage a total workforce of 200 employees (field and office)
• Prepare budget and analyze monthly profit and loss results, review variances on the budget and propose appropriate action plans if needed
• Control overall accounting and finance functions with a focus on invoicing process and follow up to ensure reduction of DSO
• Operations management for up to 20 sites simultaneously both offshore and onshore with 4 units on stand by
• Ensure that decisions made during the share holder board meetings were implemented in a timely manner. I was appointed Joint venture General Manager (JV: 80% Geoservices, 20% local partner)
Achievements
• Increased turnover by 53% from 13M$ in 2007 to 20M$ in 2008 by enhancing levels of service to major customers: Aramco, SRAK (Shell, Total, Aramco), SSG (Sinopec, Aramco), Luksar (Lukoil, Aramco), KJO (Koweit Joint Operation)
• Reduction of DSO by 20 days between 2007 and 2008
• Set up a standardized and efficient accounting system for the joint venture
Operations Manager, Indonesia (Balikpapan) 2006 – 2007
Responsibilities
• Managed a total workforce of 160 employees (field and office)
• Ensured company’s best practices were adhered to and that the company’s professional image was portrayed at all times through consistent increase of quality of services. Performed regular (daily and weekly) clients’ follow up meetings focused on “Service Quality” along with compulsory quarterly meeting presentations to clients
• Expanded spectrum of equipment and technology used by clients
• Consolidated and renegotiated contracts and ensured that amendments were implemented
Achievements
• Increased financial performance up to 12 M$ in 2007 through establishing stronger relationships with key clients: Total, VICO, Chevron
• Successfully co-negotiated a new contract with Total to manage 10 rigs simultaneously
• Consistent compliance with corporate standards and drove service, quality and security improvements which led crews on rigs to receive numerous awards from various oil companies
• Introduced new equipment (Cutting Flow Meter, Reserval XL gases analyzer) to Total, assisted client in testing phase and eventually convinced Total to rent this equipment
Ardoisieres du Couserans
- Directeur Fondateur
1993 - 2005Founded and managed a slate quarry with its production dedicated to roof and paving especially for historical monuments.
Employees: 8
General Manager, Pyrénées (France)
Responsibilities
• Prospecting and exploration to find and then define the extent, location and value of the ore body.
• Feasibility study to evaluate the financial viability, technical and financial risks and robustness of the project.
• Secure governmental authorizations and bank loans
• Access creation to the ore body (stripping surface vegetation and dirt to reach quality slate), construction of processing plant, acquire necessary equipment
• Operation management: extraction, recruitment, maintenance, accounting and finance, sales
Achievements
• Successfully operated this quarry and negotiated contracts with the Historical monuments
• Obtained national media coverage on TF1 and FR3 (largest French TV channels) to promote the revival of techniques
• Rediscover forgotten operating mode for this specific rock (previous quarries abandoned more than 50 years ago)
Beton Travaux (Groupe Vicat)
- Directeur Technique
1989 - 1992Vicat S.A. is France's third-largest producer of cement, concrete and granulates with 2.1 billion euros in sales, with 6 655 employees. Vicat produces 21 million tons of cement per year in 12 factories, operates grinding plants and produces more than 8.8 million cubic meters of concrete in nearly 225 batching plants in France, the United States, Switzerland, and Turkey, and more than 22 million tons of aggregates in 76 locations in France, Turkey, Switzerland and Senegal.
Technical Manager, Nice (France)
Responsibilities
• Managed 12 employees in a limestone open quarry
• Controlled sand and gravel quality
• Prospecting to find new quarries
Achievements
• Set up new technical processes to increase sand quality
• Annual aggregates production of over 1 million tons
• Proposed soft sandstone deposit location as sand quality improvement
Geoservices
- Field Engineer to Base Manager
Roissy en France1980 - 1989Business Engineer (International trading with United Nations), France 1986 - 1989
Resident Manager, Saudi Arabia 1984 - 1985
Operations Manager, Egypt, Libya, and Arabian Gulf Emirates 1981 - 1984
Mud-logging Engineer, Europe and West-Africa 1980 - 1981
Universite Paul Sabatier Toulouse III
- Assistant de Recherche