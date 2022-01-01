Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Alain FOURGON
Ajouter
Alain FOURGON
RETINNE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Flash
Internet
Usability
Webdesign
Entreprises
weBlend (Cronos)
- Business Analyst / UX Designer
2012 - maintenant
LBi
- Senior consult / functional analyst
2010 - 2012
Tagora Dialogue
- Interaction Design
2007 - 2008
Zb22
- Webdesigner
2002 - 2004
Formations
Saint Luc (Liège)
Liège
1994 - 1996
Arts Graphiques
Arts Graphiques
Haute Ecole Léon-Eli Troclet (Jemeppe (Seraing))
Jemeppe (Seraing)
1991 - 1994
Communication
Communication
Réseau
Aurore DAXHELET
Clément NOTERDAEM
Corinne HANON
Frédéric HAUTÉ
Frédérique FOURGON
Olivia PIRMEZ
Xavier CREMER