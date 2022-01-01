Alexandre DARCHE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Toulouse dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
I have 10 years experience in industrial performance consulting for various companies in the field of aeronautics, space and high-tech.
I have held responsibility of end-to-end project management in international and challenging contexts, as well as team coordination.
As a Manager with Vinci Consulting, I am now deploying Lean culture and tools for Engineering teams all over Europe.
Skills:
- Lean Engineering
- Project management
- Change management
- Sourcing & Procurement
- eProcurement
- Business Intelligence
- PLM
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Sourcing
Maîtrise d'ouvrage
Eprocurement
Achats
Business Intelligence / Décisionnel
Business Intelligence
Lean management
Lean Engineering