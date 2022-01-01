Alexandre DARCHE

Menu

I have 10 years experience in industrial performance consulting for various companies in the field of aeronautics, space and high-tech.

I have held responsibility of end-to-end project management in international and challenging contexts, as well as team coordination.

As a Manager with Vinci Consulting, I am now deploying Lean culture and tools for Engineering teams all over Europe.

Skills:
- Lean Engineering
- Project management
- Change management
- Sourcing & Procurement
- eProcurement
- Business Intelligence
- PLM

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Sourcing
Maîtrise d'ouvrage
Eprocurement
Achats
Business Intelligence / Décisionnel
Business Intelligence
Lean management
Lean Engineering

Entreprises

  • Mews Partners - Manager

    2013 - maintenant

  • Kepler Consulting - Consultant senior achats

    2011 - 2012

  • Accenture - Senior Consultant

    Paris 2006 - 2011

Formations

