Alexandre DARCHE

I have 10 years experience in industrial performance consulting for various companies in the field of aeronautics, space and high-tech.



I have held responsibility of end-to-end project management in international and challenging contexts, as well as team coordination.



As a Manager with Vinci Consulting, I am now deploying Lean culture and tools for Engineering teams all over Europe.



Skills:

- Lean Engineering

- Project management

- Change management

- Sourcing & Procurement

- eProcurement

- Business Intelligence

- PLM



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Sourcing

Maîtrise d'ouvrage

Eprocurement

Achats

Business Intelligence / Décisionnel

Business Intelligence

Lean management

Lean Engineering