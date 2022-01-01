Alexandre DEGAND

-
Banque Cantonale de Genève (BCGE)
- Business Controller
2008 - maintenant
-
Optimal Investments Services S.A. - Group Santander
- Financial Controller
2007 - 2008
- Financial Control: ensure complete financial control / analysis and management reporting of the entity; Participation in the elaboration of the budget with regular follow up / comparison to actual results.
- Accounting: book keeping, ensuring payments and invoicing, controls of all monthly expenses, treasury management of internal accounts, tax matters.
- Policies and Procedures: completing and putting in place the P&P for accounting in all OIS locations
- Reporting to the headquarters in Madrid
- Manage relationship with external / internal auditors
-
BNPParibas Geneva
- Operational Risk Manager
2006 - 2006
BNP Paribas (Suisse) S.A. Geneva (Switzerland)
Operational Risk Manager & Permanent Control Coordinator
- Middle-Office and Corporate dpt: description of the flows, controls in place and identification of the risks
- Controlling schedule: in charge of managing the monthly activity
- Incident management: tracking, accounting, reporting and follow-up
-
Serono Geneva
- Internal Audit Manager
2005 - 2005
Worldwide Internal Audit Manager:
- Audit of the treasury activity (Cash & Bonds Management)
- US Compliance regarding the Sales & Marketing activities
- Preparation of the SOx certification
-
Lexmark Geneva
- EMEA Internal Auditor
2003 - 2005
-Sales Offices located mainly in Europe but also in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Beijing: revenue (order entry, customer set-up, invoicing), cash management, inventory, reconciliations, indirect purchasing, payroll, marketing expenses.
-Logistic Partners (located in Benelux): inventory transactions, payments & contract.
-Cartridges Production Partners (located in Czech Republic & Slovakia): Management control, finished goods/components reception, production, scrapping.
- Executive Compensations & Expenses: review of the payroll process (Bonus, salary …), the travel expenses and the departments expenses.
- Sarbanes-Oxley testing: review of the different processes (such as revenue cycle, revenue reversals, cash disbursement, payroll, financial statement closing, inventory) to make sure the narratives are well stated and controls in place are adequate.
- Quarterly audit of revenue recognition: to ensure the quarterly-end shippement and the invoicing are done based on the US Gaap.
è Award received regarding the work performed for the SOx certification
-
Ernst & Young Geneva
- Audit Senior
Courbevoie
2001 - 2002
External Auditor: leading audits of business corporations, holdings and associations; reporting according to US Gaap, IFRS or Swiss Gaap. Management of the customer relation, the audit schedule as well as the audit team.
Position: Senior
Forensic Services: 3 months in Sarajevo (Bosnia-Herzegovina) for the Office of the High Representative (Non-Governmental Organization) – Anti Fraud Department: investigations on individuals, companies and financial institutions.
After-purchase of ADTranz by Bombardier: 1 month in Zurich to ensure the balance sheet accounts are fairly stated in order to determine if Bombardier has to pay (or not) an additional amount.
-
Deloitte & Touche Luxembourg
- Audit Senior
Puteaux
1999 - 2000
External Auditor: taking part, then leading audits of business corporations, banks (Nostri, Credit, Private Banking), insurance, holdings and investment funds (investments in bonds, shares, financial instruments, MBS …etc) according to Luxemburg Gaap.
Position: Senior
Special mission: Merger of investment funds