Alexandre DES MAZIS

MEUDON

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Call centers
Management
B2B Marketing

Entreprises

  • Sitel (Contact Center) - Project Director

    2012 - 2013

  • Sitel (Contact Center) - Site Director

    2010 - 2012 Turn over : 9M€ - employees : 200 - multilingual site
    - Accountability for P&L (EBITDA)
    - Management of the Key Performance Indicators and steering of the improvement plans
    - Management of a Social Plan

  • Sitel (Contact Center) - Marketing Manager

    2008 - 2010 In charge of : France Netherlands & Belgium
    -Improvement of Sitel’s awareness
    - Lead generation

  • Sitel (Contact Center) - Telesales Manager

    2004 - 2008 Lead generation in medium and large accounts in the IT sector

Formations

Réseau