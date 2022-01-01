Alexandre DES MAZIS

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Call centers
Management
B2B Marketing
Entreprises
Sitel (Contact Center)
- Project Director
2012 - 2013
Sitel (Contact Center)
- Site Director
2010 - 2012Turn over : 9M€ - employees : 200 - multilingual site
- Accountability for P&L (EBITDA)
- Management of the Key Performance Indicators and steering of the improvement plans
- Management of a Social Plan
Sitel (Contact Center)
- Marketing Manager
2008 - 2010In charge of : France Netherlands & Belgium
-Improvement of Sitel’s awareness
- Lead generation
Sitel (Contact Center)
- Telesales Manager
2004 - 2008Lead generation in medium and large accounts in the IT sector