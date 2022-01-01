Menu

Alexandre DUBREUIL

VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Villeneuve-d'Ascq dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Highly skilled Telecoms Network Designer and Engineer, with 18 years post-graduation experience in the telecommunications industry (operator), currently working in the mobile communications industry.

-Experienced project manager focused on large data network architecture and design
-Excellent leadership, team-working and functional management skills. Self-starter
-Analytical and methodical approach
-Proven ability to deliver major projects within allocated timescales
-Excellent planning and organisation skills
-Documenting network design using MS Visio (2K Ent)
-IP, VLAN, QoS, Wifi, layers 2,3,4, subnetting, VPN, fibre, cabling, x25
-Avaya, Bay Networks, Cisco, Huawei, Nortel
-Troubleshooting (Sniffer Pro, Fluke Network Inspector)
-Fluent in English and French

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Cisco
Gestion de projet
Télécommunications

Entreprises

  • France Telecom & Orange - Liste des formations

    maintenant 2010
    The 7 habits of highly effective people
    FTTH, introduction to

    2009
    ADSL, introduction to
    Business Object XI

    2008
    UTRAN Nokia : RAS06 & HSUPA
    ESRI : ArcGIS ArcMap 9.1 (incl. Model Builder)

    2006
    UMTS : Une nouvelle technologie radio et convergence vers IP
    GPRS/EDGE

    2005
    Cisco, IP Telephony Design (Azlan)

    2004
    Sécurité réseaux Internet (Orsys)
    composants, normes et recette câblage courant faible (Socotec)

    2003
    Cisco, Quality of Service (Azlan)
    Cisco, Aironet wireless LAN fundamentals (Azlan)
    fonctionnement et catégories de VPN (Azlan)
    Norme ISO 9001 v.2000, management processus (France Telecom)
    Réseaux les nouvelles générations (Orsys)
    Config. commutateurs NORTEL BS450 et BPS2000 (CS Institut)
    Protocole x25 et architecture OST-Newbridge (France Telecom)

    2002
    Protocole x25 et architecture TRT-Philips (CS Institut)
    Protocoles x25, x28, x29, et x3 (CS Institut)
    Gestion de projets (Learning Tree International)

    2001
    Protocole x25 et architecture SAT-Sagem (France Telecom)
    Prise en main des routeurs CISCO (Azlan)
    Configuration commutateurs NORTEL Passport8600 (CS Institut)
    Config. avancée commutateurs NORTEL Passport1000 (CS Institut)

    2000
    Configuration avancée commutateurs AVAYA P330R (Dynetcom)
    Installation et configuration de W2K Serveur (ENI Service)
    Pré install. et déploiement de W2K Professionnel (ENI Service)

    1999
    Architecture commutateurs AVAYA Cajun P330 et P880 (Lucent)
    Mise en œuvre des procédures système qualité (France Telecom)
    Sniffer Pro Lan (Network Associates)

    1998
    Architecture commutateurs AVAYA P110 P120 M550 M770 (Lucent)
    MCSE Windows NT 4 + SMS 1.2 + interco. réseaux IP (ENI Service)

  • Orange France - 2G 3G RAN Optimisation engineer

    Paris 2013 - maintenant - Picardie region.
    - built a tool, based on existing fdd10 relations, to automate full generation of IEF IAF IRAT neighbouring relations; working on injecting W-NCS reports in it (Missing).

  • Orange France - Network Development & Marketing

    2009 - 2012 - Collect complaints from corporate customers or local authorities, then coordinate actions to improve their coverage (optimisation, repeater, new site).
    - Dimension the RAN for events (festival, Tour de France, etc.).
    - Calculate ROI for infrastructure expansion.

    In january 2011, I enjoyed being part of the Hello Tour.

  • Orange France - Capacity Planning Engineer

    2006 - 2009 -Deferred time analysis of 2G (Motorola) and 3G (Nokia and Alcatel) equipment loads (1 600 BTS, 1 000 NodeB), to ensure the effective utilisation of the network by converging voice and data traffic
    -Traffic trend identification and prediction in order to anticipate saturation and recommend investment operations to ensure all sites perform to requirements
    -Production of monthly and annual traffic reports
    -Prioritisation of operations during budget negotiations

  • France Telecom - Network Engineering Project Officer

    Paris 2000 - 2006 -Roll out of the Equant IP VPN network throughout my operations zone: planning, site surveys and conformity, LAN re-modelling, migration; covering 40 POPs and 180 auxiliary sites
    -Requirements gathering, specification and design for development projects and improvement work for internal clients to meet business objectives, and ensuring feasibility and implementation of solutions
    -Guaranteeing effective operation of network and telecommunication infrastructures via proactive monitoring to ensure high availability of 250 Corporate and Lille Datacenter critical network systems (1 000 servers, 20 routers, 50 Layer 2, 3 and 4 switches, 18 000 users)
    -Management of IP re-addressing of 287 LANs to A-class, inventory of WINS servers, planning and coordination of DHCP deployment
    -Work directives to site technicians for cabling installations

  • France Telecom - Networks & Deployment Engineer

    Paris 1996 - 2000 -Programme Manager for implementation of the Nantes Datacenter IP network (for 8 client regional offices): coordination of WAN build, technical architecture of the communications closet and LAN
    -Responsibility for operation and maintenance of IP networks and file servers for regional head office (40 sites)
    -Definition of overall implementation and integration strategy, deployment, maintenance of 40 file servers, and skills transfer/training given to level 1 support technicians
    -WAN monitoring and implementation, optimisation of 50 LAN for compliancy with data network engineering standards
    -Cabling and network guidance and recommendations for redevelopment of local sites; work directives to site technicians for cabling installations
    -Responsibility for an annual procurement budget of EUR2m
    -Supplier sourcing and contract negotiations

Formations

Réseau