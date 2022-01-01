Alexandre DUBREUIL

Highly skilled Telecoms Network Designer and Engineer, with 18 years post-graduation experience in the telecommunications industry (operator), currently working in the mobile communications industry.



-Experienced project manager focused on large data network architecture and design

-Excellent leadership, team-working and functional management skills. Self-starter

-Analytical and methodical approach

-Proven ability to deliver major projects within allocated timescales

-Excellent planning and organisation skills

-Documenting network design using MS Visio (2K Ent)

-IP, VLAN, QoS, Wifi, layers 2,3,4, subnetting, VPN, fibre, cabling, x25

-Avaya, Bay Networks, Cisco, Huawei, Nortel

-Troubleshooting (Sniffer Pro, Fluke Network Inspector)

-Fluent in English and French



Mes compétences :

Informatique

Cisco

Gestion de projet

Télécommunications