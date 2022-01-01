Alexandre DUBREUIL

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Villeneuve-d'Ascq dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Highly skilled Telecoms Network Designer and Engineer, with 18 years post-graduation experience in the telecommunications industry (operator), currently working in the mobile communications industry.
-Experienced project manager focused on large data network architecture and design
-Excellent leadership, team-working and functional management skills. Self-starter
-Analytical and methodical approach
-Proven ability to deliver major projects within allocated timescales
-Excellent planning and organisation skills
-Documenting network design using MS Visio (2K Ent)
-IP, VLAN, QoS, Wifi, layers 2,3,4, subnetting, VPN, fibre, cabling, x25
-Avaya, Bay Networks, Cisco, Huawei, Nortel
-Troubleshooting (Sniffer Pro, Fluke Network Inspector)
-Fluent in English and French
Mes compétences :
Informatique
Cisco
Gestion de projet
Télécommunications