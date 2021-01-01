Retail
Alexandre DUCHENNE
Alexandre DUCHENNE
Courbevoie
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
EY (Ernst & Young)
- Receptionist Manager
Courbevoie
2014 - maintenant
CITYZEUM
- Community Manager - Relations Presse -
PARIS 8
2011 - 2011
Phone Régie
- Multisites - Bilingue
Paris
2011 - maintenant
Boite 2 Com
- Redacteur Web - Community Manager -
2010 - 2011
Schindler
- Standardiste de crise
Ebikon
2009 - 2009
Répondre aux personnes coincées dans les ascenseurs.
AB COM
- Chef de Plateau Conférences
2007 - 2011
Salon de la Bourse
Semap Viennot
- Opérateur contrôleur -
2005 - 2006
Formations
ICOGES
Paris
2009 - 2011
Université Paris X Nanterre
Nanterre
2006 - 2008
Ebénisterie Weimar
Verneuil Sur Avre
2002 - 2006
Lycée Porte De Normandie
Verneuil Sur Avre
2001 - 2005
Réseau
Anne Laure TOUSSAN
Annie BENITO
Francois DUCHENNE
Magali CHAMAILLE
Marc VANDERSNICK
Sylvie MONTAGNE
Thierry CHEVALIER
Tony DE JESUS
Vanessa LOGEL
Yann DE GIGOU