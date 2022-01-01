Menu

Alexandre DUJARDIN

CHAUMONTEL

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Chaumontel dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Actuellement en attente de validation (validation par obtention du TOEIC) de mon diplôme en Manager en Ingénierie Informatique option Cloud Computing et Sécurité des Systèmes d'Informations en Banques et Assurances au sein de l'ITESCIA (Cergy-Pontoise).

Mes compétences :
Support Utilisateurs
VMware
Linux
Symantec
Suite Office
Oracle
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 8
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows
Lotus Notes/Domino
Project Management
Domain Name Server Protocol
CCNA
Business Objects
AD

Entreprises

  • SARL Procyon (SSII) - Ingénieur en Système d'Information

    2013 - maintenant Gestion et mise en place d'Infrastructure et projet réseaux.
    -Projet de sécurité de type FireWall (Linux)
    -Projet de solution de sauvegarde
    Support, Dépannage

  • SARL Procyon (SSII) - Technicien Réseaux et Administrateurs Réseaux Junior

    2012 - 2013 Gestion de machines virtuelles sous VmWare : Migration, Création, Optimisation
    Administrations de plusieurs serveurs : AD, DNS, serveurs applications
    Support, dépannage
    Mise en place d'un projet de Monitoring en vue d'optimisation réseaux

  • Procyon SARL - Ingénieur en Systèmes d'Information

    2012 - maintenant

  • Atlas Copco - Support Utilisateurs, Maintenance, Technicien Réseaux

    Saint-Ouen l'Aumone 2012 - 2012 Support
    Dépannage
    Maintenance
    Réalisation de projet informatique afin de valider une épreuve de BTS

  • Atlas Copco - Technicien Réseaux & Administrateur Réseaux Junior (stage en Entreprise)

    Saint-Ouen l'Aumone 2012 - 2012 Maintenance et dépannage
    Gestion de serveurs virtualisés, Backup, support
    Réalisation d'une étude sur système de VoIP

  • Atlas Copco - Technicien Réseaux

    Saint-Ouen l'Aumone 2011 - 2011 Maintenance et dépannage informatique pour 500 postes

  • Atlas Copco - Support Utilisateurs, Maintenance

    Saint-Ouen l'Aumone 2011 - 2011 Support Utilisateurs
    Préparation et déploiement de machine
    Maintenance et réparation

Formations

  • Itescia

    Cergy Pontoise 2013 - 2015 TOEIC

    Manager Ingénierie Informatique ITESCIA.CCIV (En attente de validation du Ingénieur Réseaux/ Télécoms, Ingénieur maitrise d'œuvre, gestion de projets
    Spécialisation en Cloud Computing et Système d'Information Banque et Assurances

  • Itescia

    Cergy Pontoise 2012 - 2013 Licence Professionnelle Réseaux et Télécommunications

    Systèmes d'exploitation/ Technologies des réseaux/Gestion de Projets

  • Lycée Jean Rostand

    Chantilly 2012 - 2013 BTS Informatique de Gestion

    Base des réseaux informatiques et des systèmes d'exploitation
    Architecture Matérielle et Logiciel /Obtention de la certification cisco CCNA1 module 1

  • ITIN

    Cergy Pontoise 2012 - 2012

  • Lycée Jean Rostand BTS I.G

    Chantilly 2010 - 2012

Réseau