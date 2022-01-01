Menu

Alexandre DUJARDIN

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Discovery Network International - Director, Sports Development and Olympics Commercialisation

    2016 - maintenant

  • deltatre - Commercial Manager - International Market

    2015 - 2016 - Key Account Management of Sport Federations in Europe : Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), European Athletics, World Rowing...
    - Development and commercialisation of innovative digital services for Sport Federations and Broadcasters: TV & digital graphics, in-match data management, web content management system, sports app development, online video player, content and professional services
    - Business Development with a focus on Sport Federations and Leagues in Europe
    - Development of new partnerships
    - Business Planning and financial modelling

  • Eurosport - Senior Distribution Manager Western Europe

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2013 - 2015 - Distribution revenue management for the Western Europe zone (excl. France)
    - Negotiations for the renewal of key pay-TV operator affiliate contracts
    - Contract writing and management with the support of the legal department, continued customer relationship during the contractual lifecyle
    - Business planning and financial modelling
    - 360° market intelligence (local media landscape, new media, sport rights acquisition, etc.)
    - Business development and modelling: sport rights acquisitions, new channels and services, regional windows

  • Eurosport - Strategy and Business Development Manager

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2009 - 2013 - Business planning of strategic development projects related to channel distribution and sporting rights (acquisition and renewal of key sporting rights, launch of new channels, technical innovations…)
    - Business development for the launch of Eurosport Player service on connected TV devices (definition of the service, negotiation with CE manufacturers, technical coordination)
    - Strategic presentations and notes for the top management and the boards of Eurosport with its shareholders (TF1, Bouygues, Discovery)

  • Cospirit - Head of Marketing and Innovation – Key Account Manager

    Paris 2005 - 2009 - Development and commercialization of new offers related to media investment optimizations for retail outlet chains (off-line media, Internet, operational marketing, market research and quality audit)
    - Design and implementation of financial modeling and monitoring tools dedicated to mailbox advertising expenses of major retail outlet chains: Carrefour, Conforama, Champion, Supermarchés Match…
    - Optimization of media investment for key account clients: Intersport, Leroy Merlin, Movilisto, Pizza Sprint,…

  • IBM Deutschland - B2B Marketing Assistant

    Bois-Colombes 2004 - 2004 - Programmation, reporting and analysis of marketing campaign on CRM tools (e.g. Sibel, BAT)
    - Preparation of internal trainings on these CRM tools

  • L'Oréal - Gemey Maybelline Garnier - Cost Controller Assistant for the Marketing department

    PARIS 2003 - 2004 - Monitoring of the marketing budget (€ 130m) and budget planning
    - In charge of the media and promotion plans of Gemey Maybelline Garnier

  • Association d'Aide à l'Humanitaire (AAH) - Cible Préparation - Président du Conseil d'Administration

    2001 - 2009 - Président du Conseil d'Administration : 2008
    - Trésorier du Conseil d'Administration : 2005-2007
    - Trésorier : 2002-2003

Formations

Réseau