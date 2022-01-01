Alexandre DUJARDIN

-
Discovery Network International
- Director, Sports Development and Olympics Commercialisation
2016 - maintenant
-
deltatre
- Commercial Manager - International Market
2015 - 2016
- Key Account Management of Sport Federations in Europe : Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), European Athletics, World Rowing...
- Development and commercialisation of innovative digital services for Sport Federations and Broadcasters: TV & digital graphics, in-match data management, web content management system, sports app development, online video player, content and professional services
- Business Development with a focus on Sport Federations and Leagues in Europe
- Development of new partnerships
- Business Planning and financial modelling
-
Eurosport
- Senior Distribution Manager Western Europe
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2013 - 2015
- Distribution revenue management for the Western Europe zone (excl. France)
- Negotiations for the renewal of key pay-TV operator affiliate contracts
- Contract writing and management with the support of the legal department, continued customer relationship during the contractual lifecyle
- Business planning and financial modelling
- 360° market intelligence (local media landscape, new media, sport rights acquisition, etc.)
- Business development and modelling: sport rights acquisitions, new channels and services, regional windows
-
Eurosport
- Strategy and Business Development Manager
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2009 - 2013
- Business planning of strategic development projects related to channel distribution and sporting rights (acquisition and renewal of key sporting rights, launch of new channels, technical innovations…)
- Business development for the launch of Eurosport Player service on connected TV devices (definition of the service, negotiation with CE manufacturers, technical coordination)
- Strategic presentations and notes for the top management and the boards of Eurosport with its shareholders (TF1, Bouygues, Discovery)
-
Cospirit
- Head of Marketing and Innovation – Key Account Manager
Paris
2005 - 2009
- Development and commercialization of new offers related to media investment optimizations for retail outlet chains (off-line media, Internet, operational marketing, market research and quality audit)
- Design and implementation of financial modeling and monitoring tools dedicated to mailbox advertising expenses of major retail outlet chains: Carrefour, Conforama, Champion, Supermarchés Match…
- Optimization of media investment for key account clients: Intersport, Leroy Merlin, Movilisto, Pizza Sprint,…
-
IBM Deutschland
- B2B Marketing Assistant
Bois-Colombes
2004 - 2004
- Programmation, reporting and analysis of marketing campaign on CRM tools (e.g. Sibel, BAT)
- Preparation of internal trainings on these CRM tools
-
L'Oréal - Gemey Maybelline Garnier
- Cost Controller Assistant for the Marketing department
PARIS
2003 - 2004
- Monitoring of the marketing budget (€ 130m) and budget planning
- In charge of the media and promotion plans of Gemey Maybelline Garnier
-
Association d'Aide à l'Humanitaire (AAH) - Cible Préparation
- Président du Conseil d'Administration
2001 - 2009
- Président du Conseil d'Administration : 2008
- Trésorier du Conseil d'Administration : 2005-2007
- Trésorier : 2002-2003