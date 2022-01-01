Retail
Alexandre FIDLER
Ajouter
Alexandre FIDLER
CHARLEROI
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Engineer embedded systems
Team leader
Project management
Entreprises
Akka Benelux
- Business Manager
2015 - maintenant
We are supporting our clients in Railway, Telecom & Multimedia, with experts in :
- Embedded Software Development and Validation,
- Mechanical & Electrical design,
- Eco Design, REACH
- Project and Quality management
- Safety management (EN 50128)
Akka Benelux
- Trackside System Test Engineer
2012 - 2015
Formations
Cesi (Labege)
Labege
2009 - 2011
Diplôme d'ingénieur / Master of Engineering (Meng)
Réseau
Akka TECHNOLOGIES
Alexandre DAUNE
André Leonel TENE
Benjamin DWORNICZAK
Claire BERNARD
Elise PEDREIRA
Julien CEUTERICK
Mathieu HEROUARD
Nouria OUATAH