Alexandre FONTANAUD

Since 8 years I have been working in metal trade for the industry and as trader, I acquired strong business knowledge at an international level. Business development and inter-cultural negotiation are my strengths. Team leading and a quick apprehension are qualities that help me to achieve the goals settled.
As Executive Manager in Ferrostaal Piping Supply, I am in charge, together with my team, to develop and structure the sales, the purchases and the partnerships of Ferrostaal.
Driven and enthousiast, I develop business relations with global players but also local partners to strengthen Ferrostaal's business network in MENA, South America and France.
I studied International Business in France and in the Netherlands. Since then, I have been working in multi-cultural teams on an international basis. My mother tongue is French and thanks to my different stays and journeys abroad I am fluent in English and Spanish and work daily in improving my German
Specialties: Business development, inter-cultural negociation & communication skills, team leader, quick apprehension
Mes compétences :
Achat
Anglais
Bilingue anglais espagnol
Commercial
Espagnol
Export
Import
Import Export
International
Logistique
Logistique achat
Métallurgie
Mobile
Sidérurgie