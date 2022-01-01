Alexandre FONTANAUD

Since 8 years I have been working in metal trade for the industry and as trader, I acquired strong business knowledge at an international level. Business development and inter-cultural negotiation are my strengths. Team leading and a quick apprehension are qualities that help me to achieve the goals settled.



As Executive Manager in Ferrostaal Piping Supply, I am in charge, together with my team, to develop and structure the sales, the purchases and the partnerships of Ferrostaal.



Driven and enthousiast, I develop business relations with global players but also local partners to strengthen Ferrostaal's business network in MENA, South America and France.



I studied International Business in France and in the Netherlands. Since then, I have been working in multi-cultural teams on an international basis. My mother tongue is French and thanks to my different stays and journeys abroad I am fluent in English and Spanish and work daily in improving my German



Specialties: Business development, inter-cultural negociation & communication skills, team leader, quick apprehension



Mes compétences :

Achat

Anglais

Bilingue anglais espagnol

Commercial

Espagnol

Export

Import

Import Export

International

Logistique

Logistique achat

Métallurgie

Mobile

Sidérurgie