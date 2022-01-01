Menu

Alexandre FONTANAUD

Levallois Perret

En résumé

Since 8 years I have been working in metal trade for the industry and as trader, I acquired strong business knowledge at an international level. Business development and inter-cultural negotiation are my strengths. Team leading and a quick apprehension are qualities that help me to achieve the goals settled.

As Executive Manager in Ferrostaal Piping Supply, I am in charge, together with my team, to develop and structure the sales, the purchases and the partnerships of Ferrostaal.

Driven and enthousiast, I develop business relations with global players but also local partners to strengthen Ferrostaal's business network in MENA, South America and France.

I studied International Business in France and in the Netherlands. Since then, I have been working in multi-cultural teams on an international basis. My mother tongue is French and thanks to my different stays and journeys abroad I am fluent in English and Spanish and work daily in improving my German

Specialties: Business development, inter-cultural negociation & communication skills, team leader, quick apprehension

Mes compétences :
Achat
Anglais
Bilingue anglais espagnol
Commercial
Espagnol
Export
Import
Import Export
International
Logistique
Logistique achat
Métallurgie
Mobile
Sidérurgie

Entreprises

  • Ferrostaal - Executive Manager

    Levallois Perret 2012 - maintenant Sales and Procurement of steel products for EPC projects related to oil & gas, energy, petrochemical and shipbuilding industries.

    - Services : Project Management, Financing, Logistics, Fabrication, Coating & Lining, Testing.

    - Products : Pipes, Plates, Fittings, Flanges, Valves, Forgings, Stud bolts, Gaskets.

    - Materials : Carbon steel, High Yield, Stainless, Duplex, Nickel Alloys, Copper Alloys

    Contact:
    Phone : +49 (0)40 380 22-74 53
    e-mail: alexandre.fontanaud@ferrostaal.com

  • KME Brass - Area Sales Manager Export

    2010 - 2012 Sales Area Manager Europe de l’Est et Pays Ibériques.

    • Construire et mettre en oeuvre la stratégie commerciale et le budget de la zone.

    • Piloter l’activité du réseau d’agents: offres, expéditions, paiements, support technique, litiges.

    • Développement et management du portfolio clients et management direct des clients stratégiques.

    • Calcul des offres journalières en fonction des tendance du marché et du LME.

    • Veille concurrentielle & reporting.

    • Qualité : être le lien en l’usine et le marché pour les développements et les essais.

  • Unitol (Tata Steel France) - Responsable de la cellule négoce

    2007 - 2010 Manager de l’activité de négoce.
    Sous la responsabilité du directeur commercial, ma mission était de gérer et développer les activités de négoce et de sous-traitance.

    • Développement et management des portfolios clients et fournisseurs.

    • Management d’une équipe de deux personnes.

    • Construction du budget, reporting, gestion des litiges

  • C.E.I. - Commercial

    2005 - 2006 Commercial terrain junior :
    - Gestion d’un portefeuille de clients, ventes et S.A.V.
    - Organisation de deux expositions.
    - Réalisation de plaquettes promotionnelles et de guides d’utilisation

  • Halcon Ceramicas - Assistant commercial export

    2004 - 2004 Assistant commercial export :
    - Gestion d’un portefeuille client, attention client.
    - Organisation des expéditions de produits et facturation :
    Préparation des conteneurs, Bill of Lading, moyens de paiments et documentations douanières

Formations

  • HES Amsterdam (Amsterdam)

    Amsterdam 2004 - 2005 International Business and Languages

    BA of International business and languages

  • Groupe Sup De Co (La Rochelle)

    La Rochelle 2002 - 2006 Export Logistique

    BAC +4 en Commerce international spécialisation export-logistique

Réseau