Alexandre GAUTHIER

MARSEILLE

Mes compétences :
Windows server
Exploitation réseaux de Transports
Supervision industrielle
Windows xp
Administrateur système
Active directory
Siemens Hardware
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
UNIX
Oracle
MySQL
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Server 2012
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft SQL Server 2005
Microsoft SQL Server
Firebird
C++
C Programming Language
Active Directory 2003

Entreprises

  • RTM - Administrateur Systèmes Industriels

    MARSEILLE 2010 - maintenant

  • RTM - Administrateur Systèmes Informatiques Industriels

    MARSEILLE 2010 - maintenant Supervision de l'ensemble des transports de Marseille

    Administrateur Systèmes Informatiques Industriels

    Administration des Systèmes d'Aide à l'Exploitation :

    * Administration de 30 serveurs et d'une centaine de postes opérateurs dont :
    * Gestion de 3 domaines Active Directory ;
    * Supervision du Métro avec Panorama E2 (75 000 Termes supervisés) ;
    * Suivi et régulation Bus et Tramway. Système Thalès ;
    * Supervision Tramway et surface avec WinccOA ;
    * Commandes Centralisées Trafic Traction du Métro. Système AtoS ;
    * Suivi d'anomalies et gestion de contrats de maintenance ;
    * Assistances (support et expertise) aux équipes terrain ;
    * Assistances aux projets pour l'optimisation et la fiabilisation de nouveaux systèmes

  • ATOS - Ingénieur d'études puis responsable de site

    Bezons 2008 - 2010 Intégration et validation de la supervision du métro de Marseille

    Ingénieur d'études puis responsable de site

    Intégration et validation du poste de commandement du métro de Marseille.

    * Intégration de la plateforme :
    * Active Directory 2003
    * Windows 2003
    * SQL Server 2005 en miroir ;
    * Validation de systèmes sécurisés (SIL 2 et SIL 3) ;
    * Validation de l'ensemble des équipements du métro supervisés ;
    * Participation aux réunions de coordination et de planification ;
    * Mise en place de l'outil de Reporting `Cristal Report'

  • AtoS - Ingénieur

    Bezons 2008 - 2010 Intégration et validation du Centre de Supervision des Réseaux à la Régie des Transports de Marseille.

  • CNRS - Ingénieur de laboratoire

    Paris 2007 - 2007 Modification du noyau unix pour le rendre à priorité dynamique.

    * Prise en main de l'OS embarqué ECOS, développé en C++ ;
    * Modification du noyau en C

  • I3s - Ingénieur chercheur

    2007 - 2008

Formations

  • UNICE

    Nice 2006 - 2007 Master 2 Recherche Systèmes Embarqués

  • UNICE

    Nice 2005 - 2006 Master 1 Électronique Électrotechnique Automatique

