Alexandre GAUTHIER

Mes compétences :
Windows server
Exploitation réseaux de Transports
Supervision industrielle
Windows xp
Administrateur système
Active directory
Siemens Hardware
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
UNIX
Oracle
MySQL
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Server 2012
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft SQL Server 2005
Microsoft SQL Server
Firebird
C++
C Programming Language
Active Directory 2003