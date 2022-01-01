Menu

Alexandre GIESS

Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Orange - Business Development

    Paris 2006 - maintenant

  • Bouygues Telecom - Architecte en systèmes d'informations

    Meudon 2004 - 2006

Formations

  • College Des Ingenieurs (Paris)

    Paris 2004 - 2005 Consultant

  • Institut Eurecom (Sophia Antipolis)

    Sophia Antipolis 2001 - 2002

  • Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale De Lausanne (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 1995 - 2001 Systèmes de communication

Réseau