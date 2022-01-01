Alexandre GONZALBO

-
TOTAL Abu Al Bukoosh - ABU DHABI
- Engineering and Project Leader
2011 - maintenant
Covering several projects, into the offshore Oil & Gas facilities, such as Slug-Catchers vessels repair (3 Million US $ budget), tri-phase separator vessel replacement (2.5 Million US $ budget, 85 tons).
Preparing engineering and technical dossiers in close relationship with the contractors and the Head office.
Performing audits at contractor’s sites in USA and Dubai.
Following-up of projects from engineering phase to the offshore implementation at site.
Optimising the planning of operations in connection with Field and onshore entities.
Preparing / Initiating the respective SIMOPS dossiers and take charge of the risk assessments meetings. Provide the dossiers for management approval & write the feed-back reports.
Logistic coordination for materiel and people.
Management and Assistance for the start-up of the operations onsite offshore with the contracting companies
Acting as NASR Phase1 Field Operations Representative.
Optimising the planning of operations in connection with Field and onshore entities.
Taking into account safety and environmental protection factors, and optimizing costs, shortfalls and lost times.
Member of the Emergency and Crisis Response Team as Operations Officer
-
TOTAL Abu Al Bukkoosh - ABU DHABI
- Shutdown Manager
2010 - 2011
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) HSE award winner for flare tips replacement by helicopter
Coordinate the Full Field Shutdown activity programs of the ABK Offshore Field (Oil and Gas export) United Arab Emirates. (FFSD Budget 10 million $, more than 300 people involved, 3 weeks shutdown time) including production, construction maintenance and inspection, logistic and drilling activities, taking into account safety and environmental protection and optimising costs, shortfalls and lost times.
Project manager for operations such as Flare tips replacement by Helicopter, Accommodation Barge, NORMS Management and Vessels cleaning, Nitrogen Inerting, Unplugging gas process line. Search contractors and award contract.
Optimise the planning of FFSD operations in connection with Field and onshore entities, Onshore Support of the field for logistics and coordination with shutdown projects
Preparation of risk assessments, redaction of shutdown dossier for management approval.
Organization and preparation of weekly FFSD coordination meeting with all entities involved, of the weekly Shutdown Steering committee.
Redaction of feed-back report and proposals for future FFSD timing and optimization.
Identify proposals for managing FFSD every 3 years at a minimum cost
-
TOTAL Exploration Production NIGERIA
- Superviseur Start-Up
2008 - 2010
FPSO Akpo.
Révisions et corrections des procédures de démarrage en Corée chez Hyundai Heavy Industries.
Assistance au commissioning sur les packages trains de séparation, déshydratation du gaz, fuel gaz, compression du gaz (LP, MP, HP), relevage eau de mer, traitement eau d’injection.
Assistance sur site à l'Équipe de Production pour les Opérations de Mise en Production du champ de Gaz et Condensats d'Akpo (16 M Sm3/jour de gaz, 180 000 barils/jour de brut, offshore profond, 1200m sous le niveau de la mer. Mise en service des installations de surface et sous-marines.
FPSO Akpo (floating production storage and offloading unit).Start-Up procedures drafting and revision at Hyundai Heavy Industries site in Ulsan, South Korea.
Aboard FPSO site for commissioning assistance on Separation trains, Gas compression (LP, MP, HP), Gas Dehydration, Sea water lift, Sea Water Injection Treatment.
Technical assistance to Production Team for start-up operations of the AKPO Condensate and Gas field (16 M Sm3/d of gas and 180 000 bbls/d of condensate, deep offshore, 1200m below the sea level). Start-Up of the surface and subsea installations.
-
TOTAL Exploration production ANGOLA
- Deputy Head of production
COURBEVOIE
2008 - 2008
FPSO Dalia.
Préparation et Coordination d'Opérations SIMOPS (Hot tapping sur ligne de brut en charge et désensablage de capacités en marche). Préparation a l’intégration de nouveaux modules sur site (Unité de Viscosification par Polymères de l’Eau d’Injection). Animation de Réunions de Préparation et de Suivi des Travaux. Rédaction de nouvelles procédures opératoires et mise à jour de la documentation technique (PID, procédures, instructions).
FPSO Dalia (floating production storage and offloading unit).Preparation and coordination of SIMOPS operations (Hot tapping on Crude Oil live lines, Online Vessels desanding). Preparation of new module integration on site (Water viscosification polymers unit, 25 tons). New operating procedures drafting and technical documentation updating.
-
TOTAL Exploration Production ANGOLA
- Start-Up Control Panel Operator
COURBEVOIE
2005 - 2007
FPSO Dalia.
Commissioning des Installations en Corée chez Daewoo Industries et pendant le remorquage du FPSO jusqu'en ANGOLA. Conduite et Essais pour le démarrage du champ d’Huile de Dalia en décembre 2006 des Unités de Traitement d'Huile (255 000 barils/jour) et de Traitement du Gaz (2.5 M Sm3/jour), des puits sous-marins producteurs et injecteurs (offshore profond, 1400m sous le niveau de la mer), des Unités de Recompression et d'Injection du Gaz (300bars), de l'Unité de Traitement et d'Injection d'Eau Procédé par Osmose Inverse (240 000 barils/jour). Conduite des installations depuis la salle de contrôle sur système FOXBOROW.
FPSO Dalia (floating production storage and offloading unit). Topsides Commissioning at Daewoo Industries site in OKPO, South Korea.
Member of the Production Team during the towing from Korea to Angola. Onboard Supervision of Operational Test Procedures for the Start-Up of the Oil Treatment Units (255 000 bbls/d), Gas Treatment (2.5 M Sm3/d), Subsea Wells (production, water and gas injection, deep offshore 1400m below sea level), Gas Compression and Injection (300bars), Water Treatment and Injection Unit (240 bbls/d) Reverse Osmosis process.
In charge of the remote control of all the installations (FOXBORO ICSS system).
-
TOTAL Exploration Production ANGOLA
- Technicien de conduite
COURBEVOIE
2003 - 2005
FPSO Girassol.
Conduite des installations depuis la salle de contrôle sur système YOKOGAWA. En charge du fonctionnement des Unités de Traitement d'Huile (250 000 barils/jour), de Traitement du Gaz (8 M Sm3/j), des puits sous-marins producteurs et injecteurs (offshore profond, 1300m sous le niveau de la mer), des Unités de Recompression et d'Injection du gaz (300bars), de l'Unité de Traitement et d’Injection d'Eau Procédé par Osmose Inverse (250 000 barils/jour). Démarrage du champ satellite JASMIN.
FPSO Girassol (floating production storage and offloading unit). In charge of the remote control (YOKOGAWA ICSS system) of the Oil Treatment Unit (250 000 bbls/d), Gas Treatment Unit (8 M Sm3/d), Subsea Wells (deep offshore 1300m below sea level), Gas Compression and Injection Units, Water Treatment and Injection Units (250 000 bbls/d) Reverse Osmosis process. Technical assistance for JASMIN satellite Oil Field start-up.
-
TOTAL Exploration Production FRANCE
- Technicien de conduite
COURBEVOIE
2001 - 2003
Conduite des installations depuis la salle de contrôle de l'Usine de Lacq sur système YOKOGAWA des Unités de Désacidification du Gaz (9 M Sm3/jour, 19% d’H2S, procédé aux amines DEA et MDEA) et des Unités de Production de Soufre.
Lacq plant. In charge of the remote control (YOKOGAWA ICSS system) of the Gas Desulphurization units (9 M Sm3/d, 19% of H2S), DEA and MDEA process and of the Sulphur Production Units.
-
DEK Printing Machines Ltd
- Customer Support Engineer
1998 - 2001
Responsable de l'installation et la mise en service de machines de sérigraphie pour l'industrie électronique. Support technique et process. Maintenance préventive et curative, formation du personnel. Zone de couverture : FRANCE, ESPAGNE, TUNISIE, MAROC.
In charge of the installation and start-up of printing machines for electronics industries. On site technical support and process assistance to the customers, personnel training. Predictive and curative maintenance. Area concerned: FRANCE, SPAIN, TUNISIA, MOROCCO.
-
GEOSERVICES
- Drilling Control Engineer
Roissy en France
1996 - 1998
Responsable d'une équipe de trois personnes sur chantier de forage pétrolier. Installation de moyens d'acquisition de données en temps réel, analyse d'échantillons géologiques et gazeux, rédaction de registres de puits forés (drains horizontaux). Missions en ARGENTINE pour TOTAL, NORVEGE pour STATOIL et ECOSSE pour BP.
In charge of a mud logging team on drilling rigs, Real time units installation. Responsible for analysis of geological cuttings and gas samples. Real time versus depth logs drafting on deviated wells. Missions in ARGENTINA for TOTAL, NORWAY for STATOIL, NETHERLANDS for SHELL and SCOTLAND for BP.