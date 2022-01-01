Alexandre GONZALBO

J'ai démarré ma carrière professionnelle chez Geoservices en 1996 où j'ai occupé le poste de Drilling control Engineer, en Argentine, Écosse, Norvège et Pays Bas.



Je rejoint en 1998 le groupe anglais DEK Printing Machines au sein de ses activités support clientèle ou j’ai assumé la fonction de Technicien Support Client Sud Europe et Maghreb.



En 2001, j'ai rejoint le groupe TOTAL au sein des activités Exploration Production, dans un premier temps en France, a l’usine de LACQ ou j’ai occupé un poste de technicien de conduite des installations.

En 2003 j’ai rejoint la filiale Angola, ou j’ai successivement occupé les postes de technicien de conduite des installations et assistant superintendant production, sur les FPSO Girassol et Dalia.



En 2008, je rejoint la filiale Nigeria ou j’ai occupé la fonction de Superviseur start-up, lors du démarrage du FPSO AKPO.



J’ai participé au démarrage de deux nouveaux projets majeurs pour le groupe Total, Dalia en Angola et Akpo au Nigeria.



Je suis en poste aux Émirats Arabes Unis, a Abu Dhabi, depuis début 2010 ou j’ai successivement occupé les postes de Shutdown Manager et d’Engineering & Project leader.



J’ai obtenu en 2011 un Prix Health Safety & Environment de la compagnie Pétrolière Nationale d’Abu Dhabi (ADNOC) pour le remplacement de deux nez de torche par hélicoptère sur une plate-forme offshore, catégorie management du risque.



Membre de L’Emergency and Crisis Response Team au siège a Abu Dhabi en tant qu'Operations officer.



Mes compétences :

Anglais

Energie

Énergie renouvelable

Espagnol

Français

Management

Mobile

Offshore

opérations spéciales

Traitement de l'eau