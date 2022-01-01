Menu

Alexandre GUILLEMIN

Saint Ouen

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

First part of my carreer was dedicated to dependability consultant activities. During 8 years I join major companies such as ALSTOM, RENAULT, DASSAULT, THALES AVIONICS, and many others for shorter missions. This gives me a wide view of RAMS engineering.
Beg 2010 I was appointed in Lyon in charge of RAMS consultant team for EKIS (AKKA Technology). During 2 years, 10 people to manage. Activites linked to RFQ management, consultant hiring, customer follow-up, reporting to management became my daily job.
Finally in 2012 I join JTEKT Europe. My first positon was manager of the Functional Safety team. Up to 13 engineers to manage allocated to almost 10 projets. Mid 2015, following new organisation my position was changed. I am now in charge of projects assessment, Safety process deployment & improvement, Safety training.

Mes compétences :
Ferroviaire
SLI
Signalisation ferroviaire
Automobile
Aéronautique
Sureté de fonctionnement
Ingénierie système

Entreprises

  • ALSTOM

    Saint Ouen maintenant

  • JTEKT - Responsable de service Securité Fonctionnelle JTEKT Europe

    IRIGNY 2012 - maintenant

  • EKIS (groupe AKKA) - Responsable de département SDF-SLI Rhône Alpes

    Rochefort 2010 - 2012 Responsable du département SDF/SLI de la région Rhône-Alpes, poste à plusieurs composantes :
    - Prise en charge de la gestion de la relation technico-commerciale
    - Gestion de l'équipe de consultant SDF/SLI
    - Responsable de Projet SdF pour le compte de grands industriels des secteurs automobiles, férroviares et aéromautique.
    - Pilotage et conduite d' analyses SDF dans le respect des spécifications techniques et des plannings projets.

  • EKIS - Chef de projet Sûreté de Fonctionnement

    2007 - 2010 Responsable de Projet SdF pour le compte de grands industriels des secteurs automobiles, ferroviaires et aéronautiques.
    Pilotage et conduite d' analyses SDF dans le respect des référentiels applicables, des spécifications techniques et des plannings projets

  • Eurilogic - Consultant Sûreté de Fonctionnement

    CHATENAY-MALABRY CEDEX 2004 - 2007 Ingéieur d'études SdF pour le compte d'un grand constructeur automobile français. Conduite des analyses SDF sur un projet de modularisation du système de contrôle moteur.

  • GFI Consulting - Consultant

    2002 - 2004 Réalisation de prestations au forfait ou en assistance technique pour le compte de sociétés des secteurs Aéronautique, ferroviaire, militaire et spatiale.

Formations

Réseau