Alexandre GUILLEMIN

First part of my carreer was dedicated to dependability consultant activities. During 8 years I join major companies such as ALSTOM, RENAULT, DASSAULT, THALES AVIONICS, and many others for shorter missions. This gives me a wide view of RAMS engineering.

Beg 2010 I was appointed in Lyon in charge of RAMS consultant team for EKIS (AKKA Technology). During 2 years, 10 people to manage. Activites linked to RFQ management, consultant hiring, customer follow-up, reporting to management became my daily job.

Finally in 2012 I join JTEKT Europe. My first positon was manager of the Functional Safety team. Up to 13 engineers to manage allocated to almost 10 projets. Mid 2015, following new organisation my position was changed. I am now in charge of projects assessment, Safety process deployment & improvement, Safety training.



