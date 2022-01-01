Alexandre GUYTARD

-
Kentico
- Territory Sales Manager France - Benelux - Nordics
Brno
2017 - maintenant
I'm currently Territory Sales Manager for the Benelux - France - Nordics.
Kentico is the only fully integrated ASP.NET CMS, E-commerce, and Online Marketing platform that allows you to create cutting-edge websites and optimize your digital customers’ experiences fully across multiple channels. Kentico saves you time and resources so you can accomplish more.
Present in Gartner magic quadrant as challenger, Kentico 10 will bring the best value for money and simplicity to pilot your digital strategy.
All our prices and functionalities are describes on our website www.kentico.com
Any questions ? demo request ? don’t hesitate to contact me to sales@kentico.com
-
kentico
- Territory Sales Manager
Brno
2017 - maintenant
I recently joined Kentico to develop the Benelux market. Kentico is an amazing platform to start small with a strong CMS platform. With our Enterprise Platform, you simply enable Multichannel Experience and Digital Maturity. With our local partner, you can drive your project and achieve your goal with your new website running on Kentico 10.
Present in Gartner magic quadrant for the first year, Kentico 10 will bring the best value for money and simplicity to pilot your digital strategy.
That’s so easy to start with Kentico. 3 level of license only, CMS, E commerce , Intranet and Online marketing can be activate anytime. All our prices and functionalities are describes on our website www.kentico.com
A question, demo request, don’t hesitate to contact me to sales@kentico.com
-
BIZZDEV SA
- Responsable commercial
2016 - 2017
Développement commercial autour de la mobilité et des objects connectés en France, Belgique et Luxembourg
-
Sitecore
- Entreprise Sales Manager and Country Manager
2013 - 2016
Click to edit position descriptionAs country sales manager, I’m developing Luxembourg Market around Sitecore Experience platform. With our local partners, we will propose you the best solution (SAAS or on Premise) to enable customer experience for your company.
Finding new customer who would like to develop their digital strategy on the most appropriate tool. Sitecore is now leading the Web Content Market based on the Experience platform solution.
The Sitecore Experience Platform enables marketers to deliver relevant, measurable brand experiences across all channels, to build meaningful long-term relationships with their customers.
If you have any questions, would like to have a demo, don’t hesitate to contact me or visit our website www.sitecore.net
-
UCB
- Program Manager Back up and Storage Solution for UCB Pharma EU and US
COLOMBES
2013 - 2014
Program Manager for Storage System Migration.
- Scope Definition
- planning definition
- Technical env : EVA to Netapp Storage // File System / LUN
Program Manager for New Back up System Europe and US
- Scope definition
- Budget management
- Production migration old tape library to new one
- Technical environment : Fujitsu Ethernus and StorageTeck SL3000
-
TBSCG
- Account Manager - Project Manager BeLux
2012 - 2013
I just join this amazing company as Account Manager / Project Manager responsible for France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland.My role, listen customers, propose IT solutions and manage the delivery. New challenges are welcome, because life is always a challenge !
-
BNP Paribas
- Project Manager Infrastructure Multichannel Internet Banking
Paris
2010 - 2012
Cost, resources, planning, risk management for infrastructure delivery to develop an asset, which will be provided to all operational entities of Bnp paribas group all over the world. Key world : “Develop once, deploy everywhere”.
As the Share service center will have multiple clients, My role was to build redundant architecture, which can provide maximum flexibility for a minimum cost.
Due to international context, my role was to federate all infrastructure department together to be sure all production of the group have the same level of operating system, fix pack etc.. to run the new asset develop by SSC MIB.
Management of a team of 12 people for the IT delivery.
Technical env: MPLS, Mainframe, MQ Series and CTG connectivity, Virtualization Unix, Windows ADAM, Linux reverse proxy, XML validation engine, Firewall, CSM, Gateway BT and SWIFT
-
Euroclear SA/NV
- Infrastructure Project Manager - Freelance
2007 - 2010
•Co-ordinating, facilitating, challenging, and (re)orientating project delivery, ensuring follow-up of resources, milestones, management of issues, risks, changes and dependencies.
•Ensuring quality of deliverables and delivered services through a structured project management approach (project planning tools, project reporting, project management methodologies)
•Defining and monitor the scope, timing and budget of the project
•Relationship management with all parties involved: both inside the organisation (Finance, Product Management / Marketing, Commercial, Banking, IT Projects Management,...) and externally (mainly IT suppliers)
•Defining and driving change management related initiatives
-
Unisys
- Project manager IT - Network architect for Luxembourg Airport
Blue Bell, PA
2006 - 2007
Click to edit position description Project manager for the IT deployment infrastructure. Management of Backoffice, network, security and airport application projects
Extern team management, Business case, Budget, Time, Risk and team management.
Team Leader : Management of 13 persons on site, Objective and evaluation interview.
Technique : IT security via Firewall Fortinet, Cisco and Check point on Nokia module. Network ( backbone and distri), Wifi and Voice over IP Cisco for 600 users. Secure certificate via Radius server on Unix and windows platform. VPN SSL, Internet via HSRP, multi operator Internet Gateway for WIFI users. Nb of Users : 600 on site
-
Proximus
- Deployment project manager for the telecom infrastructure
Lille
2005 - 2006
Project management methodology : Prince2
Project: Project management in ATM and SDH technologies. Building new ATM sites for the new 3G integration.
Planning, risk and budget management, “disaster recovery” and test plan. Managed simultaneous 13 SDH sites installation, guided
internal(Belgacom) and external providers – delivery of technical documentation.
Clarity et MS Project to manage the project and delivery follow-up