My name is Alexandre Guytard. I’m 38 years old. I’m French coming from west part of France. Britany is my heart ..



During my study, my heart was balancing between Sales and IT. I choose IT beacause it was so amazing to discover and pilot new technology over internet. Security and network were my passions.

I piloted many project IT, infrastructure and web ( online Banking )



In 2014, I was contacted by one of the leader Content Management System and Digital Marketing. That's why I started as Territory Sales Manager taking care of Sales Marketing and my Territory.



I love the world of Sales and Digital Marketing that's why I'm still sales manager to achieve goal and challenge..