Alexandre HELBOURG

PARIS

Mes compétences :
Team Management
Letters of Credit
Retail banking
Team Work
Customer Satisfaction

Entreprises

  • Société Générale - Agent service etranger / Trade service agent

    PARIS 2014 - maintenant Improvement of LC department efficiency I Finalization of the foreign-exchange transactions

  • BNP Paribas - Référent Crédits Documentaires / Letter Of Credit Team Co-Manager

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Team support on LC issues l Managing team organization regarding stock and production priorities l Providing solutions to customers in difficulty with LC requiremets l Privileged interlocutor between back-office, front office and customers

  • BNP Paribas - Assistant Crédits Documentaires / Letter of Credit Assistant

    Paris 2010 - 2013 Checking compliance of LC l Checking LC documents l Issuing LC with customers conditions and requirements

  • BNP Paribas - Conseiller Clientèle Privée / Client Advisor

    Paris 2007 - 2010 Advising customers of adapted banking products l Looking for customer satisfaction according to bank regulations

  • Privilège Immobilier - Agent Immobilier - Real Estate Agent

    1999 - 2007 Prospecting and market study I Promotion on agency, press and internet I Acknowledgement of clients needs and real estate selection accordingly I Negotiation, sales and contract redaction I Ensure good end of each sale I Agency management

Formations

  • CFPB

    Paris 2011 - 2013 Brevet Professionel Banque

  • EFAB

    Paris 1997 - 1999

