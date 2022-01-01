ISCI (Information System & Competitive Intelligence) was born September 2006; its director, Alexis Mercier, is a certified Computer Engineer and holds a Master in Business Intelligence (2006).

Based on 15 years of experience in management of NATO projects, the expertise of ISCI is mainly oriented toward Defense & Military Comunication and Information Systems and related business.



ISCI provides services within two principle domains:



1. Engineering and Consultancy:



Business Development and Bid specification

Project Management / Coordination / Reporting / Planning

Technical and Functional Software Specification

Independent Verification and Validation services (IV&V)

Information System Design and Architecture

Data and Configuration Management



2. Management Support:



Technical Surveys and Market Studies

Knowledge Management (Roles & Responsibility, Reporting…)

Business processes definition

Support to Bid preparation

Cost and Risk Analysis





Mes compétences :

Système d'information