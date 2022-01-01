ISCI (Information System & Competitive Intelligence) was born September 2006; its director, Alexis Mercier, is a certified Computer Engineer and holds a Master in Business Intelligence (2006).
Based on 15 years of experience in management of NATO projects, the expertise of ISCI is mainly oriented toward Defense & Military Comunication and Information Systems and related business.
ISCI provides services within two principle domains:
1. Engineering and Consultancy:
Business Development and Bid specification
Project Management / Coordination / Reporting / Planning
Technical and Functional Software Specification
Independent Verification and Validation services (IV&V)
Information System Design and Architecture
Data and Configuration Management
2. Management Support:
Technical Surveys and Market Studies
Knowledge Management (Roles & Responsibility, Reporting…)
Business processes definition
Support to Bid preparation
Cost and Risk Analysis
