Alexis MERCIER

Courbevoie

En résumé

ISCI (Information System & Competitive Intelligence) was born September 2006; its director, Alexis Mercier, is a certified Computer Engineer and holds a Master in Business Intelligence (2006).
Based on 15 years of experience in management of NATO projects, the expertise of ISCI is mainly oriented toward Defense & Military Comunication and Information Systems and related business.

ISCI provides services within two principle domains:

1. Engineering and Consultancy:

Business Development and Bid specification
Project Management / Coordination / Reporting / Planning
Technical and Functional Software Specification
Independent Verification and Validation services (IV&V)
Information System Design and Architecture
Data and Configuration Management

2. Management Support:

Technical Surveys and Market Studies
Knowledge Management (Roles & Responsibility, Reporting…)
Business processes definition
Support to Bid preparation
Cost and Risk Analysis


Mes compétences :
Système d'information

Entreprises

  • Thales - Consultant Systeme d'Information

    Courbevoie 2007 - 2010

  • ISCI - Directeur et Consultant

    2006 - maintenant - Consultant en Système d'Information pour les entreprises de Défense et les Organisations Internationnales (gestion de projet IT, réponses à Appels d'Offres, élaboration de propositions Commerciales et Technique)
    - Conseil en Entreprise pour des problématiques liées à l'Intelligence Economique et la Compétitivité (Analyse concurrentiel, Appels d'Offres, Conseil en Stratégie, Benchmarking)

  • Groupe Altran - Consultant Système d'Information

    2001 - 2005 Consultant et Chef de Projet

    - Elaboration d'offres commerciales dans le cadre d'appels d'offres pour les Systèmes d'Information et de Communication d'organisation Internationale
    - Réalisation de missions et gestion de projet dans le cadre de ces mêmes appels d'offres.
    - Coordination et Interface Client/ sous-traitants
    - Nombreux séjours et missions à l'étrangers (Etas-Unis, Union Européenne, Balkans....)

