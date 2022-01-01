Menu

Ali KARKI

Courbevoie

A results driven, self-motivated and resourceful financial controller with a proven ability to provide key financial data, support and reporting to assist in key business decisions.
Having excellent communication skill and able to build strong relationships both within and outside of a finance department as well as effectively communicating financial information to non-finance colleagues.

Mes compétences :
SAP - FICO

Entreprises

  • Thales - Cost Process Analyst -VIE

    Courbevoie 2015 - maintenant

  • Thales Avionics - Financial Controller and IT System Manager - internship

    2014 - 2015 Auditing costs to identify process inefiencies and improvement opportunities.
    I also had to provide knowledgeable and accurate information to colleagues and senior management.

Formations

  • IAE

    Poitiers 2014 - 2015 Master 2 Système d'information et contrôle

  • Université Angers

    Angers 2013 - 2014 Master 1 Comptabilité Contrôle Audit

  • IUT GEA (Poitiers)

    Poitiers 2010 - 2012 DUT GEA - Option Finance Comptabilité

