Ali LARBI

BELFORT

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Achat
achat de prestations
acheteur
Acheteur Projet
Manage the sourcing
Power Stations
Bill of Materials
Supplier selection QCD analysis
Audit
Contract Negotiation
Cost Estimating
Due Diligence
EPC selection
ITO support
Tendering
Procurement
Negotiation Skills
Project Management
Purchasing
Outsourcing
Quality Control
Hydroelectricity
Process Engineering
Supply Base
Benchmarking
Invoicing > Issuing Invoices
Commodities
Engineering Consultancy
Excellent communication skills
Lean Six Sigma
Manage sourcing activities
Monthly Closing > Month End Reporting
Project Planning
Root Cause Analysis
Strategic Sourcing
Vendor Management > Supplier Relationship Manageme
sourcing and selection
Ariba
Oracle
SAP
IBM AS400 Hardware
Microsoft Access
Microsoft Project
Primavera P6
Social Media
Web 2.0

Entreprises

  • SENSE - VEOLIA

    maintenant

  • General Electric - Project Sourcing Leader & Sourcing Project Management

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Project Sourcing Leader,
    Sourcing Project Management GT/STEAM/GEN EMINA Region
    * Manage the sourcing of Materials & Services for CM&U projects Power Plant (Conversion, Modification & Upgrade):
    * Collection of all technical documentation (BOM, drawings,) in PLM to prepare RFQ package
    * Identification of approved and qualified suppliers
    * Float RFQs to suppliers identified
    * Use of e- portal for RFQs (chrysalis, Ariba)
    * Review of offers ensuring it covers full scope and fulfiling all requirement
    * Supplier selection QCD analysis
    * PO placement trough ERP (Oracle & SAP)
    * On time deliver fulfillment and coordination with logistic for pick-up and transport (EUS, shipping invoice, PL,...)
    * Managing invoices, resolving invoices issues/holds and ensuring supplier payment on time

    * Source, negotiate, contract and fulfillment on complex items: skids, Exhaust, generators, transformers, ...
    * Set up sourcing strategy: supplier`s selection, EPC contractors
    * Source EPC contractors on different countries in EMINA region
    * KYS, Finance checks and onboarding process.
    * Complyworks/EHS assessment and Heightened due diligence
    * Participation and support on Quality Audits

    * Map EPC contractor's resources
    * Draw up and negotiate contracts with back to back clauses
    * ITO support on cost estimation
    * Established company policy/process for EPC selection
    * Created and write-up company policy/process for external buy costing for complex projects during tendering phases.

  • General Electric - Sourcing Project Leader

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • General Electric - Commodity Site Leader

    Paris 2013 - 2015 Large Fabrication, Yearly Volume: 17M$

    * Built up sourcing strategy for procurement of heavy mechanical - welded parts
    * Drive sourcing deflation: Emerging market development, negotiation, e-auction, DMP...
    * Ensure matches of deliveries with internal workshop schedule
    * Reduce Cost of Failure / Maintain Vendor Recovery up to 80%

  • General Electric - Sourcing Commodity Leader

    Paris 2013 - 2015

  • General Electric - Sourcing Program Leader

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Project Management - Flex Efficiency 50 / EDF Bouchain project

    * Implement solutions to keep purchasing costs under budget
    * Develop competitive solutions in close collaboration with the project and Manufacturing engineers
    * Ensure the preparation work in journals Tollgates relationships with Project Managers
    * Create a rhythmic communication with teams (Engineering, Quality...)
    * Involve suppliers upstream of launches to optimize the technical choices
    * Conduct analysis capability among suppliers on the panel and among prospects
    * Monitor qualifications schedule parts and first set production

  • General Electric - Sourcing Program Leader

    Paris 2011 - 2012

  • Sense Veolia - Sourcing deputy manager

    2010 - 2011 Facilities Management:

    * Negotiation with suppliers
    * Rationalization of supplier base
    * Development of Framework contracts...

  • Alstom Power Hydro - Project Buyer

    2009 - 2010 Project generator hydroelectric power abroad:

    * Procurement of welded components, electronics, instrumentation...
    * Monitoring quality, delivery, invoicing. Dispute resolution
    * Reporting activities, project monitoring meeting

  • ALSTOM HYDRO FRANCE - Acheteur projets

    2009 - 2010

  • Outsourcing engineering services - Buyer

    2007 - 2008 Outsourcing engineering services buyer - Renault Headquarter Robinson
    * Negotiation with suppliers / Management panel
    * lead meetings (quality control, back to tender, generation of ideas with suppliers)
    * Presentation of the purchase process engineering principals
    * Monitor supplier performance
    * Development of strategy of outsourcing benchmarking
    * Communication strategy purchase from suppliers and internal customers
    * Mapping vendor's skills /competitiveness

  • Faurecia - Trainee Buyer Production

    2007 - 2007 * Conducting a study ``Make or Buy''
    * Monitor supplier quality

  • Renaullt - Acheteur sous-traitance

    2007 - 2008 Chargé d’achats prestations d’ingénieries, Renault Siege (92) :

    • Lancement des appels d’offres
    • Négociation, sélection et suivie des fournisseurs QCD.
    • Interface entre les clients internes et les fournisseurs.
    • Participe à l’élaboration de la stratégie de sous-traitance…

