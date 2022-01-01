-
SENSE - VEOLIA
maintenant
-
General Electric
- Project Sourcing Leader & Sourcing Project Management
Paris
2015 - maintenant
Project Sourcing Leader,
Sourcing Project Management GT/STEAM/GEN EMINA Region
* Manage the sourcing of Materials & Services for CM&U projects Power Plant (Conversion, Modification & Upgrade):
* Collection of all technical documentation (BOM, drawings,) in PLM to prepare RFQ package
* Identification of approved and qualified suppliers
* Float RFQs to suppliers identified
* Use of e- portal for RFQs (chrysalis, Ariba)
* Review of offers ensuring it covers full scope and fulfiling all requirement
* Supplier selection QCD analysis
* PO placement trough ERP (Oracle & SAP)
* On time deliver fulfillment and coordination with logistic for pick-up and transport (EUS, shipping invoice, PL,...)
* Managing invoices, resolving invoices issues/holds and ensuring supplier payment on time
* Source, negotiate, contract and fulfillment on complex items: skids, Exhaust, generators, transformers, ...
* Set up sourcing strategy: supplier`s selection, EPC contractors
* Source EPC contractors on different countries in EMINA region
* KYS, Finance checks and onboarding process.
* Complyworks/EHS assessment and Heightened due diligence
* Participation and support on Quality Audits
* Map EPC contractor's resources
* Draw up and negotiate contracts with back to back clauses
* ITO support on cost estimation
* Established company policy/process for EPC selection
* Created and write-up company policy/process for external buy costing for complex projects during tendering phases.
-
-
-
General Electric
- Sourcing Project Leader
Paris
2015 - maintenant
-
-
General Electric
- Commodity Site Leader
Paris
2013 - 2015
Large Fabrication, Yearly Volume: 17M$
* Built up sourcing strategy for procurement of heavy mechanical - welded parts
* Drive sourcing deflation: Emerging market development, negotiation, e-auction, DMP...
* Ensure matches of deliveries with internal workshop schedule
* Reduce Cost of Failure / Maintain Vendor Recovery up to 80%
-
-
-
-
General Electric
- Sourcing Commodity Leader
Paris
2013 - 2015
-
General Electric
- Sourcing Program Leader
Paris
2011 - 2012
Project Management - Flex Efficiency 50 / EDF Bouchain project
* Implement solutions to keep purchasing costs under budget
* Develop competitive solutions in close collaboration with the project and Manufacturing engineers
* Ensure the preparation work in journals Tollgates relationships with Project Managers
* Create a rhythmic communication with teams (Engineering, Quality...)
* Involve suppliers upstream of launches to optimize the technical choices
* Conduct analysis capability among suppliers on the panel and among prospects
* Monitor qualifications schedule parts and first set production
-
-
-
-
-
Sense Veolia
- Sourcing deputy manager
2010 - 2011
Facilities Management:
* Negotiation with suppliers
* Rationalization of supplier base
* Development of Framework contracts...
-
-
-
-
Alstom Power Hydro
- Project Buyer
2009 - 2010
Project generator hydroelectric power abroad:
* Procurement of welded components, electronics, instrumentation...
* Monitoring quality, delivery, invoicing. Dispute resolution
* Reporting activities, project monitoring meeting
-
-
-
-
-
Outsourcing engineering services
- Buyer
2007 - 2008
Outsourcing engineering services buyer - Renault Headquarter Robinson
* Negotiation with suppliers / Management panel
* lead meetings (quality control, back to tender, generation of ideas with suppliers)
* Presentation of the purchase process engineering principals
* Monitor supplier performance
* Development of strategy of outsourcing benchmarking
* Communication strategy purchase from suppliers and internal customers
* Mapping vendor's skills /competitiveness
-
-
-
-
Faurecia
- Trainee Buyer Production
2007 - 2007
* Conducting a study ``Make or Buy''
* Monitor supplier quality
-
-
-
-
Renaullt
- Acheteur sous-traitance
2007 - 2008
Chargé d’achats prestations d’ingénieries, Renault Siege (92) :
• Lancement des appels d’offres
• Négociation, sélection et suivie des fournisseurs QCD.
• Interface entre les clients internes et les fournisseurs.
• Participe à l’élaboration de la stratégie de sous-traitance…