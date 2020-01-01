Alice TAFFIN

-
Boston Consulting Group
Paris
maintenant
-
The Boston Consulting Group
- Consultant
Paris
2011 - maintenant
-
Orange
- Analyst - Strategic Department
Paris
2010 - 2011
Member of the graduate program Telecom Talents
Analyze of Orange innovative projects portfolio jointly with a strategy consulting firm
– Identification of innovative projects of the group
– Classification by theme with heads of France, Europe, AMEA subsidiaries and corporate entities
– Analyze of resources allocation by theme and alignment with associated priorities
– Monthly communication to Orange Board on results
-
Orange
- TV product manager - Strategic maketing Technocentre
Paris
2009 - 2010
Member of the graduate program Telecom Talents
Management of the Orange IPTV product : ~ 3 million customers
- Definition of the marketing needs to improve the existing service : use cases and customer journeys, services design, KPIs set up
- Prioritization of the features in collaboration with Content division and Business Units (France, Poland)
- Development and monitoring of business plans on future evolutions
- Project management : representing Marketing for R&D and NCPI technical teams
Contribution to opportunity studies on IPTV :
- Launch of a new IPTV product for Mauritius and Senegal
- Build of a partnership with a Chinese Telecom actor : Carried out proof of concept in order to share experience on IPTV solutions
-
Accenture
- Business Analyst (training) - Accenture Research
Paris
2008 - 2008
- Participation in the initial stages of a strategic watch project aimed at monitoring Accenture’s competitors and addressable IT consulting market news in France, purposed to the board
- Analysis of competitors’ positioning on particular Accenture offerings thanks to meetings with experts, execution of a monthly newsletter
-
Generali
- Assistant manager (training) - Operational strategy
Saint-Denis
2007 - 2007
- Creation and monitoring of plans on a distribution network redevelopment project
- Organization of a seminar for managers from the head office and network agencies (300 people)
- Development of a business plan as a bargaining tool for a partnership with Mornay
-
Visteon
- Assistant manager (training) - Quality service & Honda service
PARIS LA DEFENSE
2006 - 2006
- Participation in a Six Sigma project (statistical study) aimed at improving the quality of a piece molding
-nIntegration into the team in charge of the development of a new production chain