Alice TAFFIN

Paris

  • Boston Consulting Group

    Paris maintenant

  • The Boston Consulting Group - Consultant

    Paris 2011 - maintenant

  • Orange - Analyst - Strategic Department

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Member of the graduate program Telecom Talents

    Analyze of Orange innovative projects portfolio jointly with a strategy consulting firm
    – Identification of innovative projects of the group
    – Classification by theme with heads of France, Europe, AMEA subsidiaries and corporate entities
    – Analyze of resources allocation by theme and alignment with associated priorities
    – Monthly communication to Orange Board on results

  • Orange - TV product manager - Strategic maketing Technocentre

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Member of the graduate program Telecom Talents

    Management of the Orange IPTV product : ~ 3 million customers
    - Definition of the marketing needs to improve the existing service : use cases and customer journeys, services design, KPIs set up
    - Prioritization of the features in collaboration with Content division and Business Units (France, Poland)
    - Development and monitoring of business plans on future evolutions
    - Project management : representing Marketing for R&D and NCPI technical teams

    Contribution to opportunity studies on IPTV :
    - Launch of a new IPTV product for Mauritius and Senegal
    - Build of a partnership with a Chinese Telecom actor : Carried out proof of concept in order to share experience on IPTV solutions

  • Accenture - Business Analyst (training) - Accenture Research

    Paris 2008 - 2008 - Participation in the initial stages of a strategic watch project aimed at monitoring Accenture’s competitors and addressable IT consulting market news in France, purposed to the board
    - Analysis of competitors’ positioning on particular Accenture offerings thanks to meetings with experts, execution of a monthly newsletter

  • Generali - Assistant manager (training) - Operational strategy

    Saint-Denis 2007 - 2007 - Creation and monitoring of plans on a distribution network redevelopment project
    - Organization of a seminar for managers from the head office and network agencies (300 people)
    - Development of a business plan as a bargaining tool for a partnership with Mornay

  • Visteon - Assistant manager (training) - Quality service & Honda service

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2006 - 2006 - Participation in a Six Sigma project (statistical study) aimed at improving the quality of a piece molding
    -nIntegration into the team in charge of the development of a new production chain

  • Michigan State University MSU (East Lansing)

    East Lansing 2008 - 2008 Marketing management, Economics in telecommunications

  • HEC

    Paris 2008 - 2009 Strategic Management

    Graduated with honors

    - Consulting mission (5 weeks) for a French insurance actor: brokerage distribution channel strategy
    - Professional thesis: Key success factors of innovative companies
    - Sectorial analysis: Market of free newspapers in France

  • Institut National Des Télécommunications

    Evry 2005 - 2008 Degree in Telecommunications engineering

    Vice president of the student’s union of Telecom & Management SudParis - association with a budget of 350 k€ (1,000 members)

  • Lycée Descartes (Tours)

    Tours 2003 - 2005 Mathematics & Physics

    Intensive 2-year undergraduate program to prepare national exams into the leading French engineer schools

  • Lycée Robert Garnier

    La Ferte Bernard 2000 - 2003 Sciences

    French baccalaureate in sciences with high honors

