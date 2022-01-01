Menu

Aline COLLET-YVERNAULT

Meudon

Election présidentielle 2022

  • Gemalto - International Mobility Specialist

    Meudon 2009 - maintenant Quaterly Reports to DRHs worldwide,
    Countries files,
    Support and counsel to HR operationals regarding mobility all over the world. (Policy application, necessary legal steps, compute net to net, review transfer letter.)
    Support employees and their family in mobility
    Build "packages" before expatriation
    Administrate monthly pay slip and social contributions for expatriates Administrate international insurance plans in coordination with IM Team.

  • Gemalto - Human Resources Generalist

    Meudon 2000 - 2009 Organization of professional elections, co-animation of works council meetings
    Collective redundancy program: legal consultations, answers and meetings with concerned employees, Redaction of contract of employment and amendments Recruitments
    Selection of training providers for specific trainings, creation of training plans to be presented to IRP

